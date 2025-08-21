2025 US Open Women's Singles: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

The next Grand Slam tournament of 2025 is just around the corner!

The US Open begins on Sunday, August 24th, with seven rounds of tennis leading up to the Finals.

With the first-round matchups now set, you can follow along using our free printable bracket below Plus, don’t forget to check out FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest betting odds throughout the tournament.

2025 US Open Printable Bracket

Download the top bracket here.

Download the bottom bracket here.

2025 US Open Betting Odds

Here are the 2025 Women's US Open winner odds, as of August 21st on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Women's US Open Winner 2025 Odds Iga Swiatek +280 Aryna Sabalenka +300 Coco Gauff +950 Mirra Andreeva +1100 Elena Rybakina +1300 Naomi Osaka +1900 Madison Keys +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

