FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

Tennis iconTennis

Explore Tennis

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tennis

2025 US Open Men's Singles: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 US Open Men's Singles: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

The next Grand Slam tournament of 2025 is just around the corner!

The US Open begins on Sunday, August 24th, with seven rounds of tennis leading up to the Finals.

With the first-round matchups now set, you can follow along using our free printable bracket below Plus, don’t forget to check out FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest betting odds throughout the tournament.

2025 US Open Printable Bracket

Download the top bracket here.

Download the bottom bracket here.

2025 US Open Betting Odds

Here are the 2025 Men's US Open winner odds, as of August 21st on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Men's US Open Winner 2025
Odds
Jannik Sinner+105
Carlos Alcaraz+170
Novak Djokovic+1200
Jack Draper+2000
Ben Shelton+2200
Alexander Zverev+2200
Taylor Fritz+2700

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup