2025 US Open Men's Singles: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

The next Grand Slam tournament of 2025 is just around the corner!

The US Open begins on Sunday, August 24th, with seven rounds of tennis leading up to the Finals.

With the first-round matchups now set, you can follow along using our free printable bracket below

2025 US Open Printable Bracket

Download the top bracket here.

Download the bottom bracket here.

2025 US Open Betting Odds

Here are the 2025 Men's US Open winner odds, as of August 21st on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Men's US Open Winner 2025 Odds Jannik Sinner +105 Carlos Alcaraz +170 Novak Djokovic +1200 Jack Draper +2000 Ben Shelton +2200 Alexander Zverev +2200 Taylor Fritz +2700 View Full Table ChevronDown

