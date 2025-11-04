Justin Fields Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

New York Jets QB Justin Fields will match up with the fifth-ranked pass defense of the Cleveland Browns (182.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Fields' next game against the Browns, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Justin Fields Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Projected Passing Yards: 178.10

178.10 Projected Passing TDs: 0.96

0.96 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.01

46.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Fields Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Fields is currently the 21st-ranked fantasy player (31st overall), putting up 116.3 total fantasy points (16.6 per game).

In his last three games, Fields has amassed 29.8 fantasy points (9.9 per game), completing 36-of-61 throws for 335 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. He's added 84 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Fields has put up 82.8 fantasy points (16.6 per game) in his last five games, completing 88-of-134 throws for 844 yards, with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's added 191 rushing yards on 36 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The peak of Fields' fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup in which he tallied 29.5 fantasy points (12 carries, 48 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Fields disappointed his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, when he managed only 4.0 fantasy points -- 3-of-11 (27.3%), 27 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 49 yards. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Browns Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Cleveland has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Browns have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

Cleveland has allowed only one player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Cleveland has allowed two or more receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Browns' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Browns have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

