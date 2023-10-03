FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
NBA

Jrue Holiday Traded to the Celtics: How the Betting Odds Shifted

Zack Bussiere
Zack Bussiere@ZackBussiere
Jrue Holiday Traded to the Celtics: How the Betting Odds Shifted

A downstream effect of the Milwaukee Bucks' trade for superstar guard Damian Lillard sees their former point guard, Jrue Holiday, wind up one of their main rivals for the East, the Boston Celtics.

Two teams were involved in the deal: the Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Since the move, the Celtics (+380) have become co-favorites to win it all, tied with the Bucks, per the NBA Finals betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here is how the odds for Boston, Milwaukee, and Portland shifted after the deal.

Team
Post-Lillard-Trade Odds
Post-Holiday-Trade Odds
Boston Celtics+480+380
Milwaukee Bucks+360+380
Portland Trail Blazers+25000+50000

And here is how every team's odds look after the trade.

NBA Championship 2023-24
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Boston Celtics+380
Milwaukee Bucks+380
Denver Nuggets+550
Phoenix Suns+550
Los Angeles Lakers+1300
Golden State Warriors+1700
Cleveland Cavaliers+2300
View Full Table

