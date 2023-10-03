Jrue Holiday Traded to the Celtics: How the Betting Odds Shifted

A downstream effect of the Milwaukee Bucks' trade for superstar guard Damian Lillard sees their former point guard, Jrue Holiday, wind up one of their main rivals for the East, the Boston Celtics.

JUST IN: The Boston Celtics are acquiring star guard Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers for package including Malcolm Brogdon and multiple picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/n4t8uVrqQZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2023

Two teams were involved in the deal: the Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Boston lands Jrue Holiday from Portland for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and two first-round picks, developing story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/LcKuIJnnT6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2023

Since the move, the Celtics (+380) have become co-favorites to win it all, tied with the Bucks, per the NBA Finals betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here is how the odds for Boston, Milwaukee, and Portland shifted after the deal.

Team Post-Lillard-Trade Odds Post-Holiday-Trade Odds Boston Celtics +480 +380 Milwaukee Bucks +360 +380 Portland Trail Blazers +25000 +50000

And here is how every team's odds look after the trade.

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +380 Milwaukee Bucks +380 Denver Nuggets +550 Phoenix Suns +550 Los Angeles Lakers +1300 Golden State Warriors +1700 Cleveland Cavaliers +2300 View Full Table

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.