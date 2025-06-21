2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Saturday 6/21/25

The expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, bringing together the top clubs across the globe. With that comes plentiful betting options each and every day.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across today's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Dortmund

Dortmund underwhelmed in their first outing of the CWC, drawing 0-0 with Fluminense. I think they'll come out firing today versus Mamelodi Sundowns (noon ET).

There aren't many positives to take from the draw with Fluminense as Fluminense fired more shots on target (five to three) than Dortmund despite BVB putting out a strong lineup. But Dortmund's starting 11 indicates that they're taking this tourney fairly seriously, and that poor showing might lead to Dortmund being extra motivated today.

Plus, there's a chance Fluminense is actually pretty decent. Mamelodi should be an easier matchup. Despite a 1-0 win in their opener, Mamelodi recorded only two shots on target.

Dortmund can bounce back in a big way today, and I'm also interested in their +240 odds to score over 1.5 first-half goals.

Inter vs. Urawa

Inter were held 1-1 by Monterrey in their opening match, and similar to Dortmund above, Inter have a chance to respond in a big way against Urawa (3 p.m. ET). Inter are massive -600 moneyline favorites with -400 odds to score at least twice.

That puts me on their star striker, Lautaro Martinez, to score a goal.

Martinez had a quieter goal-scoring campaign in Serie A, netting just 12 times in 30 starts. But he'd scored 21, 21 and 24 league goals in the three previous seasons and was elite in the 2024-25 Champions League, scoring nine goals in 10 starts. He also accounted for Inter's lone goal versus Monterrey.

In a match where Inter should control possession and create a lot of chances, Martinez's goal odds are enticing.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.