Josh Reynolds 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Josh Reynolds was not a highly coveted wide receiver (ranked 102nd among all WRs in terms of fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season. He posted 4.5 points last week. See below for further stats and fantasy projections on this Denver Broncos player.
Josh Reynolds Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Reynolds' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|88.8
|165
|49
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|74.6
|177
|73
Josh Reynolds 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks, Reynolds posted a season-high 18.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 66 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|4.5
|8
|5
|45
|0
Josh Reynolds vs. Other Broncos Receivers
The Broncos ran 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked 19th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Reynolds' 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Josh Reynolds
|64
|40
|608
|5
|10
|Courtland Sutton
|90
|59
|772
|10
|17
|Marvin Mims
|33
|22
|377
|1
|1
|Donald Parham
|41
|27
|285
|4
|10
