Josh Reynolds 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Josh Reynolds was not a highly coveted wide receiver (ranked 102nd among all WRs in terms of fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season. He posted 4.5 points last week. See below for further stats and fantasy projections on this Denver Broncos player.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Josh Reynolds Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Reynolds' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 88.8 165 49 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 74.6 177 73

Josh Reynolds 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks, Reynolds posted a season-high 18.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 66 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 4.5 8 5 45 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Josh Reynolds vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos ran 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked 19th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Reynolds' 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Josh Reynolds 64 40 608 5 10 Courtland Sutton 90 59 772 10 17 Marvin Mims 33 22 377 1 1 Donald Parham 41 27 285 4 10

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Reynolds? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.