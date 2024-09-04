Josh Palmer Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer will take on the team with last year's 12th-ranked pass defense, the Las Vegas Raiders (212.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Palmer a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Raiders? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Palmer this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Palmer vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.44

6.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.82

48.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Palmer 2023 Fantasy Performance

Palmer picked up 68.7 fantasy points (6.9 per game), 65th at his position and 205th in the league.

In his best game last year, Palmer picked up 17.3 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 113 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 15 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

In Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Palmer posted 13.3 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with these numbers: five receptions, 133 yards.

Palmer picked up 0.4 fantasy points -- one reception, four yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the season, Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Palmer accumulated 1.3 fantasy points -- three receptions, 13 yards, on five targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 2 versus the Tennessee Titans).

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Against Las Vegas last season, one player recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Raiders allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Las Vegas gave up two or more touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Raiders surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Las Vegas last season, four players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Raiders gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Las Vegas didn't give up more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

Looking at run defense, the Raiders gave up more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

On the ground, Las Vegas allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Three players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Raiders last year.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Palmer? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.