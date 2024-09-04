Josh Palmer Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer will take on the team with last year's 12th-ranked pass defense, the Las Vegas Raiders (212.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.
Is Palmer a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Raiders? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.
Palmer vs. Raiders Game Info
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Game Day: September 8, 2024
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 6.44
- Projected Receiving Yards: 48.82
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27
Projections provided by numberFire
Palmer 2023 Fantasy Performance
- Palmer picked up 68.7 fantasy points (6.9 per game), 65th at his position and 205th in the league.
- In his best game last year, Palmer picked up 17.3 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 113 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 15 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
- In Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Palmer posted 13.3 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with these numbers: five receptions, 133 yards.
- Palmer picked up 0.4 fantasy points -- one reception, four yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the season, Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.
- Palmer accumulated 1.3 fantasy points -- three receptions, 13 yards, on five targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 2 versus the Tennessee Titans).
Raiders Defensive Performance
- Against Las Vegas last season, one player recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- The Raiders allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.
- Through the air last season, Las Vegas gave up two or more touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.
- In the passing game, the Raiders surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.
- Against Las Vegas last season, four players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- In terms of pass defense, the Raiders gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.
- Las Vegas didn't give up more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.
- Looking at run defense, the Raiders gave up more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.
- On the ground, Las Vegas allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.
- Three players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Raiders last year.
