FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Josh Palmer 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Josh Palmer 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Josh Palmer is the 72nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Buffalo Bills player was 74th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 68.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Josh Palmer Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Palmer's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points68.421976
2025 Projected Fantasy Points61.117872

Josh Palmer 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns, Palmer put up a season-high 12.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: two receptions, 63 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Raiders1.542150
Week 2@Panthers1.922190
Week 4Chiefs3.643360
Week 6@Broncos3.832380
Week 7@Cardinals6.354630
Week 8Saints7.242720
Week 9@Browns12.342631

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Josh Palmer vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills ran 51.4% passing plays and 48.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Palmer's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Josh Palmer653958417
Khalil Shakir1007682148
Keon Coleman572955648
Elijah Moore1026153816

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Josh Palmer? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup