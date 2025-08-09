Josh Palmer 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Josh Palmer is the 72nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Buffalo Bills player was 74th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 68.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Josh Palmer Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Palmer's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 68.4 219 76 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 61.1 178 72

Josh Palmer 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns, Palmer put up a season-high 12.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: two receptions, 63 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 1.5 4 2 15 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1.9 2 2 19 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3.6 4 3 36 0 Week 6 @Broncos 3.8 3 2 38 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 6.3 5 4 63 0 Week 8 Saints 7.2 4 2 72 0 Week 9 @Browns 12.3 4 2 63 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Josh Palmer vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills ran 51.4% passing plays and 48.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Palmer's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Josh Palmer 65 39 584 1 7 Khalil Shakir 100 76 821 4 8 Keon Coleman 57 29 556 4 8 Elijah Moore 102 61 538 1 6

Want more data and analysis on Josh Palmer? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.