Josh Jacobs Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Running back Josh Jacobs has a matchup versus the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL (113.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Jacobs vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.86

13.86 Projected Rushing Yards: 79.37

79.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.59

0.59 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.87

18.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Jacobs is currently the 36th-ranked fantasy player at his position (129th overall), tallying 20.0 total fantasy points (6.7 per game).

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacobs toted the ball 17 times for 62 yards (3.6 yards per carry) with three catches (on five targets) for 18 yards as a receiver, good for 8.0 fantasy points.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Chargers have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Chargers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Six players have caught a TD pass versus the Chargers this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

