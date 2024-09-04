Joshua Jacobs Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Joshua Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles -- whose run defense was ranked 10th in the NFL last season (103.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Jacobs a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Eagles? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Jacobs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jacobs vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.07

13.07 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.58

70.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.54

20.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 144.1 fantasy points (11.1 per game) in 2023, Jacobs ranked 83rd in the league and 25th at his position.

Jacobs accumulated 21.8 fantasy points -- 26 carries, 98 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game last year, in Week 9 versus the New York Giants.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- Jacobs picked up 19.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 17 carries, 58 yards, 1 TD; 8 receptions, 81 yards.

Jacobs accumulated 4.1 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 35 yards -- in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Jacobs collected 4.9 fantasy points -- 9 carries, -2 yards; 5 receptions, 51 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Against Philadelphia last season, six players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Eagles allowed at least one passing TD to 16 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Philadelphia allowed 10 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Eagles allowed six players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Philadelphia allowed six players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Eagles last season, 32 players caught a TD pass.

Philadelphia allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Eagles yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to one player last season.

Against Philadelphia last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Eagles allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Joshua Jacobs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.