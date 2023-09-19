Josh Allen Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play the Washington Commanders, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (195.5 yards conceded per game).

For more info on Allen, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Commanders.

Allen vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 21.00

21.00 Projected Passing Yards: 254.83

254.83 Projected Passing TDs: 1.78

1.78 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.89

37.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position (23rd overall), posting 32.7 total fantasy points (16.4 per game).

Through two games this season, Allen has connected on 60-of-78 throws for 510 yards, with four passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 32.7 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 43 rushing yards on nine attempts.

Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Allen completed 83.8% of his passes for 274 yards, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions with seven rushing yards on the ground, good for 23.7 fantasy points.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Commanders have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.

Washington has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Commanders have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

Washington has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Two players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Commanders this season.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one TD against Washington this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Commanders this season.

