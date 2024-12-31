Josh Allen Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will meet the New England Patriots, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (216.7 yards allowed per game).

For more info on Allen, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, check out this article before his upcoming matchup against the Patriots.

Thinking about playing Allen this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Allen vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Passing Yards: 24.00

24.00 Projected Passing TDs: 0.14

0.14 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.31

34.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 379.1 fantasy points (23.7 per game) rank him second at the QB position and second overall.

In his last three games, Allen has amassed 75.5 fantasy points (25.2 per game), completing 55-of-90 throws for 698 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 115 rushing yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns on the ground.

Allen has accumulated 1,188 passing yards (90-of-144) with 10 TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 155.8 fantasy points (31.2 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 215 yards rushing on 35 carries with seven touchdowns.

The highlight of Allen's fantasy season was a Week 14 performance against the Los Angeles Rams, a matchup in which he posted 51.9 fantasy points -- 22-of-37 (59.5%), 342 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 82 yards, 3 TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Allen's game versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 was his worst of the season, as he posted 7.3 fantasy points. He threw for 180 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed eight players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

New England has allowed six players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed 23 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus New England this year.

Six players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Patriots this season.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.