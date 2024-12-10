Josh Allen Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will match up with the 23rd-ranked passing defense of the Detroit Lions (224.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Allen's next game against the Lions, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Allen vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 23.3

23.3 Projected Passing Yards: 258.28

258.28 Projected Passing TDs: 1.66

1.66 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.54

43.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.66

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Allen has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 23.4 fantasy points per game (303.6 total points). Overall, he is second in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Allen has amassed 104.3 fantasy points (34.8 per game), completing 62-of-94 throws for 752 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 155 rushing yards on 25 carries with five touchdowns on the ground.

Allen has compiled 1,267 passing yards (109-of-170) with nine TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 144.6 fantasy points (28.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 212 yards rushing on 35 carries with six touchdowns.

The peak of Allen's fantasy campaign was last week's performance versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he came through with 82 rushing yards and three TDs on 10 carries (for 51.9 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Allen delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (7.3 points) in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 180 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Detroit has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

A total of 10 players have caught a TD pass versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Lions have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

