Josh Allen Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play the Arizona Cardinals -- whose passing defense was ranked 13th in the NFL last year (212.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Allen's next game versus the Cardinals, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Allen vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 23.27

23.27 Projected Passing Yards: 271.78

271.78 Projected Passing TDs: 2.00

2.00 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.39

34.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen 2023 Fantasy Performance

Allen picked up 392.9 fantasy points (23.1 per game), first at his position and first overall in the league.

In his best game last year -- Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- Allen accumulated 39.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 29-of-51 (56.9%), 339 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 9 carries, 81 yards, 2 TDs.

Allen recorded 36.5 fantasy points (21-of-25 (84%), 320 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 17 yards, 1 TD) in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, his second-best game last year.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 1 versus the New York Jets -- Allen finished with 9.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: 29-of-41 (70.7%), 236 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs; 6 carries, 36 yards.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 13.9 -- was in Week 6 versus the New York Giants, when Allen put together this stat line: 19-of-30 (63.3%), 169 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Last season, Arizona allowed three quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Cardinals allowed at least one passing TD to 17 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Arizona allowed nine players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Cardinals allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Arizona last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Cardinals last season, 25 players caught a TD pass.

Against Arizona last year, six players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Cardinals gave up more than 100 rushing yards to eight players last season.

Against Arizona last season, 15 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Cardinals gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last season.

