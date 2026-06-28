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Jordan vs Argentina Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Tonight World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Jordan vs Argentina Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Tonight World Cup 2026
Jordan vs Argentina Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ PREDICTION · PICKS · LINEUPS · BEST BETS · TONIGHT 10PM ET · AT&T STADIUM DALLAS (DOME) · FOX · GROUP J MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group J · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Jordan vs Argentina: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

Argentina -800 · Jordan +1800 · Draw +800 · Over 3.5 primary

🌟 MESSI OFF BENCH (CBS CONFIRMED) · J. ALVAREZ FIRST START · ALMADA G/A -130 FOX · ARGENTINA -1.5 SPREAD · 9 STRAIGHT WINS · 8 CLEAN SHEETS · AT&T DOME NO WEATHER
CBS/FOX/Covers FD confirmed · Argentina 6pts through top · Jordan 0pts eliminated · First-ever WC meeting · Must be 21+
Jordan ML
+1800
Draw +800 · Over 3.5 primary
ARG -1.5 spread · Almada G/A -130 · Messi sub 2nd half
Argentina ML
-800
⚡ ARGENTINA 6PTS TOP GROUP J · JORDAN 0PTS ELIMINATED · MESSI 5 WC GOALS (CONFIRMED OFF BENCH 2ND HALF) · J. ALVAREZ FIRST START (ANKLE RECOVERED) · ARGENTINA 9 STRAIGHT WINS · 8 CLEAN SHEETS · JORDAN CONCEDED 5 IN 2 GAMES · 3 FROM CORNERS · AT&T STADIUM DOME DALLAS · ROMERO RESTED (MINOR KNEE) · CBS PRIMARY: OVER 3.5 · FOX: ALMADA G/A -130
Argentina have already won Group J and Scaloni rotates heavily — but CBS confirms "Messi will come off the bench in the second half." Even heavily rotated Argentina are overwhelming favourites against eliminated Jordan. CBS SportsLine primary: Over 3.5. FOX: Almada G/A -130. Covers: Argentina -1.5 spread. Key: Jordan scored in both WC games (Romero ❌ rested, rotated defence could be vulnerable to Al-Taamari pace).
📊 Group J Standings · Argentina Already Through
1st
🇦🇷 Argentina ← HERE
6pts · TOP · THROUGH · rotate heavily
2nd
🇦🇹 Austria
3pts · draw vs Algeria advances
3rd
🇩🇿 Algeria
3pts · must win to guarantee 2nd
4th
🇯🇴 Jordan ← HERE
0pts · ❌ ELIMINATED

📋 Predicted Lineups

Sources: CBS/Covers/SI/Sports Mole confirmed · ❌ Romero rested (minor knee) → Otamendi starts · Messi confirmed sub 2nd half (CBS) · J. Alvarez first start (ankle recovered) · AT&T Stadium Dallas dome — no weather
🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-3-3 (rotated) Scaloni · heavy rotation · Messi sub · J. Alvarez first start · Romero rested
4-3-3 ROTATED
ALMADA ⭐
LW · G/A -130
J. ALVAREZ ⭐
ST · 1st start
NICO GON / MESSI*
RW · *Messi sub 2H
DE PAUL
RM
PAREDES / MAC A
CM
LO CELSO / PALACIOS
LM
TAGLIAFICO
LB
L. MARTINEZ
CB
OTAMENDI
CB · replaces Romero
MONTIEL
RB
E. MARTINEZ
GK
CBS/Covers/SI confirmed · Messi starts bench → sub 2H (CBS) · J. Alvarez first start (ankle recovered) · Romero rested (minor knee) · Otamendi starts · heavy rotation
🇯🇴 Jordan · 3-4-2-1 Sellami · 0pts eliminated · Al-Taamari pace threat · scored in both WC games · 3 of 5 goals conceded from corners
3-4-2-1
ABU ZRAYQ
ST
AL-TAAMARI ⭐
AM · Rennes pace
OLWAN
AM
AYED
LWB
AL-RAWABDEH
CM
AL-RASHDAN
CM
AL-ARAB
RWB
HADDAD
CB
AL-ARAB / NASIB
CB
NASIB
CB
ABULAILA
GK
CBS/Covers confirmed · Jordan scored in both WC games · 3 of 5 goals conceded from corners · Al-Taamari Rennes pace threat vs rotated Argentina backline · 1.10 xG through 2 WC games

🔎 Match Preview

Argentina have already topped Group J and this is effectively a free hit for Scaloni's side ahead of the knockouts. The confirmed news: CBS Sports reports "Scaloni has confirmed Messi will come off the bench in the second half." SI notes Julián Álvarez — yet to start due to an ankle injury — "has insisted he's now ready to be unleashed, and he could make his first start." Cristian Romero will be rested after a minor knee knock.

Jordan are eliminated but have shown fight throughout their debut World Cup. Sports Mole notes they are "the first team to score in each of their first two World Cup matches since Ivory Coast in 2006." However, their defensive record is alarming: 3 of their 5 goals conceded came from corners — an aerial vulnerability Argentina's delivery from set pieces will exploit. CBS SportsLine: "Jordan's defense has been their Achilles heel. They looked shaky at the back in their 3-1 defeat to Austria and their 2-1 loss against Algeria."

RotoWire: "Even a much-changed side has far too much quality for a Jordan team still chasing its first World Cup point." The game is played inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas — a climate-controlled dome — so heat is not a factor. Argentina have won 9 straight, kept 8 clean sheets, and conceded just one goal in the process.

🌟 Messi Context: 5 WC Goals · Record Holder · Sub 2nd Half

CBS Sports: "Scaloni has confirmed that Messi will come off the bench in the second half." Sports Mole: "Messi has become just the third player in history to score in six successive World Cup games." He leads the Golden Boot race with 5 goals and holds the all-time WC scoring record with 18. FOX: "I can't imagine that Lionel Messi doesn't start, but I can see him being pulled in the second half." All Messi props carry a late-game focus.

💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel

⭐ #1 · LINEUPS.COM PRIMARY · ARGENTINA -1.5 SPREAD · 9 STRAIGHT WINS · JORDAN LOST BOTH BY 2+
Argentina -1.5 Spread
Check FD
ARG -1.5

Lineups.com primary. Covers: "Laying the goals with Argentina is the logical side." Jordan lost both WC games by 2+ goals (3-1 to Austria, 2-1 to Algeria) and generated just 1.10 xG in two matches. Argentina have won 9 straight and their rotated squad carries far too much quality. Check FD for exact spread price.

Argentina -1.5 spread — Lineups.com primary. Jordan lost both by 2+. 9 straight wins. Check FD.
💎 #2 · CBS SPORTSLINE PRIMARY · OVER 3.5 · JORDAN SCORED IN BOTH GAMES · MESSI SUB ADDS LATE
Over 3.5 Goals
O 3.5
Check FD

CBS SportsLine primary: Over 3.5. "Jordan have scored in each match thus far, so they could certainly contribute." Covers bet builder: Argentina Win + Over 3 Goals + Lautaro Martinez to Score. SportsLine: "Jordan's defense has been their Achilles heel." Argentina beat Jordan-type opposition heavily. Messi sub in 2nd half adds a late-goal route. Check FD for exact price.

Over 3.5 — CBS SportsLine primary. Jordan scored in both games. Messi adds late. Check FD.
💎 #3 · FOX FD EXPLICIT · ALMADA ANYTIME G/A -130 · CONFIRMED STARTER · SET UP MESSI'S RECORD GOAL · $10→$17.69
Almada G/A -130
-130
$10→$17.69

FOX Sports explicit: "Take Thiago Almada Anytime Goal/Assist (-130)." SI: "Almada's clever dummy allowed Messi to score a record-breaking 17th World Cup goal against Austria." With Messi on the bench, Almada is the creative hub for the first 45 minutes. Confirmed starter. At -130, a goal or assist in a match Argentina dominate is the safest player prop on the board. $10→$17.69.

Almada G/A -130 — FOX FD explicit. Set up Messi's record goal. Confirmed starter. $10→$17.69.
📋 Best Bets Ranked
⭐ Argentina -1.5 spread (Lineups.com · Jordan lost both by 2+ · 9 straight wins)
ARG -1.5
💎 Over 3.5 Goals (CBS SportsLine · Jordan scored in both · Messi sub adds late)
O 3.5
💎 Almada G/A -130 (FOX FD explicit · confirmed starter · $10→$17.69)
-130
Lautaro Anytime (Covers/Yahoo · 8 goals recent run · first start)
Score Predictions · CBS 4-0 ARG · Covers 3-0 ARG · Lineups.com big Argentina win
Argentina 4 – 0 Jordan
J. Alvarez 2 goals · Almada assists · Messi finish sub 2nd half · Over 3.5 lands
FanDuel Sportsbook · Jordan vs Argentina · 10PM ET TONIGHT · AT&T Stadium Dallas · FOX
Bet Jordan vs Argentina on FanDuel
Argentina -800 · -1.5 spread · Over 3.5 · Almada G/A -130 · J. Alvarez anytime
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Argentina -800 / Jordan +1800 / Draw +800 CBS FD confirmed · O/U 3.5 (CBS SportsLine primary) · Almada G/A -130 FOX FD explicit · Messi confirmed sub 2nd half (CBS) · J. Alvarez first start (ankle recovered) · Romero rested → Otamendi starts · AT&T Stadium Dallas TX (DOME) · June 27 10PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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