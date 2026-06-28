Jordan vs Argentina Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Tonight World Cup 2026

Argentina have already topped Group J and this is effectively a free hit for Scaloni's side ahead of the knockouts. The confirmed news: CBS Sports reports "Scaloni has confirmed Messi will come off the bench in the second half." SI notes Julián Álvarez — yet to start due to an ankle injury — "has insisted he's now ready to be unleashed, and he could make his first start." Cristian Romero will be rested after a minor knee knock.

Jordan are eliminated but have shown fight throughout their debut World Cup. Sports Mole notes they are "the first team to score in each of their first two World Cup matches since Ivory Coast in 2006." However, their defensive record is alarming: 3 of their 5 goals conceded came from corners — an aerial vulnerability Argentina's delivery from set pieces will exploit. CBS SportsLine: "Jordan's defense has been their Achilles heel. They looked shaky at the back in their 3-1 defeat to Austria and their 2-1 loss against Algeria."

RotoWire: "Even a much-changed side has far too much quality for a Jordan team still chasing its first World Cup point." The game is played inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas — a climate-controlled dome — so heat is not a factor. Argentina have won 9 straight, kept 8 clean sheets, and conceded just one goal in the process.