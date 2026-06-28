Jordan vs Argentina Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Tonight World Cup 2026
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Jordan vs Argentina: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Argentina -800 · Jordan +1800 · Draw +800 · Over 3.5 primary
📋 Predicted Lineups
🔎 Match Preview
Argentina have already topped Group J and this is effectively a free hit for Scaloni's side ahead of the knockouts. The confirmed news: CBS Sports reports "Scaloni has confirmed Messi will come off the bench in the second half." SI notes Julián Álvarez — yet to start due to an ankle injury — "has insisted he's now ready to be unleashed, and he could make his first start." Cristian Romero will be rested after a minor knee knock.
Jordan are eliminated but have shown fight throughout their debut World Cup. Sports Mole notes they are "the first team to score in each of their first two World Cup matches since Ivory Coast in 2006." However, their defensive record is alarming: 3 of their 5 goals conceded came from corners — an aerial vulnerability Argentina's delivery from set pieces will exploit. CBS SportsLine: "Jordan's defense has been their Achilles heel. They looked shaky at the back in their 3-1 defeat to Austria and their 2-1 loss against Algeria."
RotoWire: "Even a much-changed side has far too much quality for a Jordan team still chasing its first World Cup point." The game is played inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas — a climate-controlled dome — so heat is not a factor. Argentina have won 9 straight, kept 8 clean sheets, and conceded just one goal in the process.
CBS Sports: "Scaloni has confirmed that Messi will come off the bench in the second half." Sports Mole: "Messi has become just the third player in history to score in six successive World Cup games." He leads the Golden Boot race with 5 goals and holds the all-time WC scoring record with 18. FOX: "I can't imagine that Lionel Messi doesn't start, but I can see him being pulled in the second half." All Messi props carry a late-game focus.
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel
Lineups.com primary. Covers: "Laying the goals with Argentina is the logical side." Jordan lost both WC games by 2+ goals (3-1 to Austria, 2-1 to Algeria) and generated just 1.10 xG in two matches. Argentina have won 9 straight and their rotated squad carries far too much quality. Check FD for exact spread price.
CBS SportsLine primary: Over 3.5. "Jordan have scored in each match thus far, so they could certainly contribute." Covers bet builder: Argentina Win + Over 3 Goals + Lautaro Martinez to Score. SportsLine: "Jordan's defense has been their Achilles heel." Argentina beat Jordan-type opposition heavily. Messi sub in 2nd half adds a late-goal route. Check FD for exact price.
FOX Sports explicit: "Take Thiago Almada Anytime Goal/Assist (-130)." SI: "Almada's clever dummy allowed Messi to score a record-breaking 17th World Cup goal against Austria." With Messi on the bench, Almada is the creative hub for the first 45 minutes. Confirmed starter. At -130, a goal or assist in a match Argentina dominate is the safest player prop on the board. $10→$17.69.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Argentina -800 / Jordan +1800 / Draw +800 CBS FD confirmed · O/U 3.5 (CBS SportsLine primary) · Almada G/A -130 FOX FD explicit · Messi confirmed sub 2nd half (CBS) · J. Alvarez first start (ankle recovered) · Romero rested → Otamendi starts · AT&T Stadium Dallas TX (DOME) · June 27 10PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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