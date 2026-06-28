Algeria vs Austria World Cup Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight's Match

⚡ ARNAUTOVIC +600 FGS LEADER (ESPN) / +525 SPORTSGAMBLER · 9 GOALS LAST 10 AUT GAMES · GREGORITSCH +650 · KALAJDZIC +700 · ALL ALGERIA SCORERS +800 · GOUIRI RACING POST EXPLICIT PICK · ❓ AMOURA DOUBT · SABITZER +800 COVERS PICK · ⚠️ 0-0 VOID RISK — FOX: "NEITHER TEAM REALLY WANTS TO WIN"
ESPN FD full FGS board confirmed. Arnautovic leads at +600 (Sportsgambler +525). FOX explicitly warns "both teams scoring would be surprising." Real 0-0 risk. Algeria's WC goals both came in the 2nd half. Size FGS stakes down significantly compared to your main Draw or Over 1.5 positions.
📖 FGS Rules · ⚠️ Void Risk Warning
✅Pays: Your player scores the very first goal in 90 mins + stoppage time.
↩️Voids: 0-0. FOX: "Neither truly wants to finish second and face Spain — both teams scoring would be surprising." Yahoo: "The 0-0 scoreline could very well remain unchanged." Genuine void risk. Keep FGS stakes small (suggest $5 max).
❌Loses: A different player scores first. Algeria's WC goals both came in the 2nd half — Austria-side FGS picks carry better first-goal logic.
⚡ Key FGS Context: Algeria's WC Goals Both Came in 2nd Half · Austria Scored First vs Jordan
Both Algeria goals in WC 2026 (Benbouali and Gouiri vs Jordan) came in the final 25 minutes. Algeria scored zero goals in the first half of either WC game. Austria opened by beating Jordan 3-1 with Arnautovic their focal point. Racing Post: "The first half could be an attritional watch." Austria-side FGS picks — especially Arnautovic — carry the best first-goal logic. If Algeria score first, it is most likely to come from a second-half counter or set piece, not an early first-half strike.
🏆 Top First Goalscorer Picks
⭐ FGS MARKET LEADER · +600 ESPN FD · +525 SPORTSGAMBLER · 9 GOALS LAST 10 AUT · LONE ST · AUSTRIA ATTACK THROUGH HIM · $10→$70
🇦🇹 Marko Arnautovic — First Goalscorer
Austria ST · ESPN +600 / Sportsgambler +525 market leader · 9 goals last 10 AUT · $10→$70
+600
$10→$70
ESPN confirms +600 FGS FD. Sportsgambler names Arnautovic market leader at +525. He has 9 goals in Austria's last 10 matches — their lone striker and all-time record scorer. Every Austria attack goes through him. When Austria press and dominate early, any first goal flows through Arnautovic. $10→$70.
Arnautovic FGS +600 — market leader. 9 goals last 10 Austria games. Lone ST. All-time scorer. $10→$70.
💎 ALGERIA PICK · +800 ESPN FD · RACING POST EXPLICIT · 11 GOALS 25 CAPS · SCORED JORDAN WINNER · PRIMARY WITH ❓ AMOURA OUT · $10→$90
🇩🇿 Amine Gouiri — First Goalscorer
Marseille ST · ESPN +800 / Racing Post explicit · scored Jordan winner · 11 goals 25 caps · $10→$90
+800
$10→$90
Racing Post explicit: "Gouiri looks Algeria's best source of a goal. The Marseille man has scored 11 goals in just 25 appearances." With ❓ Amoura a hamstring doubt, Gouiri is Algeria's primary striker. A counter-attack goal at any point — Gouiri's pace running in behind Austria's high line — is the best Algeria FGS route. Note: Algeria's WC goals came in the 2nd half, so this is a 2H FGS candidate more than a first-half pick. $10→$90.
Gouiri FGS +800 — Racing Post explicit. 11 goals in 25 caps. Primary with Amoura ❓. $10→$90.
Covers backs Sabitzer as their primary goalscorer pick. Austria captain, 100th cap, free kick taker. In a tense opening, a free kick goal by Austria's captain as the first goal of the game is a plausible and well-backed FGS scenario. $10→$90.
Sabitzer FGS +800 — Covers pick. Captain. Free kick taker. Late run first goal route. $10→$90.
📋 Full FGS Board · All FanDuel
🇦🇹 Austria FGS · ESPN FD Confirmed
⭐ Arnautovic +600 (Sportsgambler +525)
Market leader · 9 goals last 10 · lone ST · $10→$70
+600
Gregoritsch +650 · Kalajdzic +700
Gregoritsch scored vs Jordan · sub ST option · $10→$75/$80
💎 Sabitzer +800 · Schmid +800 · Wimmer +800
Sabitzer: Covers pick · free kicks · Schmid: 2 goals last 8 games · $10→$90
🇩🇿 Algeria FGS · Both WC Goals Came in 2nd Half
💎 Gouiri +800 (Racing Post explicit)
Scored Jordan winner · 11 goals 25 caps · primary with ❓ Amoura · $10→$90
Mahrez 38 intl goals · Benbouali scored vs Jordan · ❓ Amoura hamstring · $10→$90
⚠️ 0-0 Void Risk — Size FGS Stakes Down to $5 Max
FOX: "Neither truly wants to finish second and face Spain." Yahoo: "The 0-0 scoreline could remain unchanged." Covers: "It wouldn't be the first time both teams settled for a result that benefited both sides." A 0-0 voids all FGS and returns stakes. Suggest $5 FGS max tonight — primary value is in Draw +115 and Over 1.5 -150.
📋 FGS Picks Ranked
⭐ Arnautovic +600 — market leader · 9 goals last 10 · lone ST · $10→$70
+600
💎 Gouiri +800 — Racing Post explicit · scored Jordan winner · primary with Amoura ❓ · $10→$90
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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