Algeria vs Austria World Cup Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight's Match

ESPN FD full board confirmed · Draw +115 (both advance) · ❓ Amoura doubt · Must be 21+

⚠️ FGS VOIDS IF 0-0 · REAL RISK: Both advance with draw · FOX: "Neither team really wants to win" · Arnautovic +600 leader · Keep stakes small

⚡ ARNAUTOVIC +600 FGS LEADER (ESPN) / +525 SPORTSGAMBLER · 9 GOALS LAST 10 AUT GAMES · GREGORITSCH +650 · KALAJDZIC +700 · ALL ALGERIA SCORERS +800 · GOUIRI RACING POST EXPLICIT PICK · ❓ AMOURA DOUBT · SABITZER +800 COVERS PICK · ⚠️ 0-0 VOID RISK — FOX: "NEITHER TEAM REALLY WANTS TO WIN"

ESPN FD full FGS board confirmed. Arnautovic leads at +600 (Sportsgambler +525). FOX explicitly warns "both teams scoring would be surprising." Real 0-0 risk. Algeria's WC goals both came in the 2nd half. Size FGS stakes down significantly compared to your main Draw or Over 1.5 positions.