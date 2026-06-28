Jordan vs Argentina Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup

⚡ MESSI CONFIRMED SUB 2H · LAUTARO + ÁLVAREZ -120 JOINT LEADERS · NICO PAZ +150 CONFIRMED STARTER (ESPN) — BEST VALUE ON BOARD · ALMADA +175 FOX G/A -130 EXPLICIT · SIMEONE +175 SPORTSGAMBLER EXPLICIT · RACING POST: ÁLVAREZ EXPLICIT PICK · JORDAN SCORED IN BOTH WC GAMES · OVER 3.5 PRIMARY

Messi confirmed sub 2H — so Lautaro and Álvarez are the primary 1st half threats at -120 each. Key insight: Nico Paz at +150 is a confirmed starter who gets a full 90 minutes at better odds than both -120 forwards. Almada +175 (FOX G/A -130 explicit). Jordan scored in both WC games — Al-Taamari and Olwan carry dart value.