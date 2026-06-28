Jordan vs Argentina Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup

ESPN FD confirmed · Argentina -800 · Over 3.5 primary · AT&T Dome · Must be 21+
Jordan ML
+1800
Draw +800 · Over 3.5 primary
Lautaro -120 · Álvarez -120 · Nico Paz +150 best value · Almada +175
Argentina ML
-800
⚡ MESSI CONFIRMED SUB 2H · LAUTARO + ÁLVAREZ -120 JOINT LEADERS · NICO PAZ +150 CONFIRMED STARTER (ESPN) — BEST VALUE ON BOARD · ALMADA +175 FOX G/A -130 EXPLICIT · SIMEONE +175 SPORTSGAMBLER EXPLICIT · RACING POST: ÁLVAREZ EXPLICIT PICK · JORDAN SCORED IN BOTH WC GAMES · OVER 3.5 PRIMARY
Messi confirmed sub 2H — so Lautaro and Álvarez are the primary 1st half threats at -120 each. Key insight: Nico Paz at +150 is a confirmed starter who gets a full 90 minutes at better odds than both -120 forwards. Almada +175 (FOX G/A -130 explicit). Jordan scored in both WC games — Al-Taamari and Olwan carry dart value.
🌟 Messi Sub Context: Reshapes the Entire Board
Scaloni confirmed: "Leo is going to start on the bench and will come in a little bit later." ESPN: Nico Paz starts in Messi's XI spot. Lautaro and Álvarez are the primary 1st half threats at -120. Nico Paz at +150 gets a full 90 minutes and is better value than both. Almada plays as creative hub. Messi's anytime at -170 is heavy juice for a sub role — the -120 forwards are the smarter play.
🏆 Top Anytime Goalscorer Picks
⭐ JOINT MARKET LEADER · -120 ESPN FD · COVERS/YAHOO BET BUILDER · 8 GOALS RECENT RUN · PRIMARY STRIKER WITH MESSI BENCHED · $10→$18.33
🇦🇷 Lautaro Martínez Anytime
Inter Milan ST · ESPN -120 FD · Covers/Yahoo bet builder · 8 goals recent run · $10→$18.33
-120
$10→$18.33
ESPN confirms -120 FD. Covers and Yahoo: "Argentina Win + Over 3 Goals + Lautaro Martínez to Score" is their primary bet builder. Covers: "Lautaro Martínez has eight goals in Argentina's recent competitive run-in and will be motivated to make his mark." With Messi on the bench, Lautaro starts as Argentina's primary striker and receives maximum service in the first half. Jordan's defence (5 goals conceded, 3 from corners) cannot handle his movement. $10→$18.33.
Lautaro -120 — joint market leader, Covers/Yahoo bet builder. 8 recent goals. Primary striker with Messi benched. $10→$18.33.
⭐ JOINT MARKET LEADER · -120 ESPN FD · RACING POST EXPLICIT PICK · FIRST WC START · ANKLE RECOVERED · DESPERATE FOR GOAL · ATL MADRID FORM · $10→$18.33
🇦🇷 Julián Álvarez Anytime
Atlético Madrid ST · ESPN -120 FD / Sportsgambler -130 · Racing Post explicit · first WC start · $10→$18.33
-120
$10→$18.33
Racing Post explicit: "Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez will be one of the more desperate. The former Manchester City forward has had to settle for two substitute appearances against Algeria and Austria, but this should be the game when he comes to the fore. Goals in the closing stages of Atleti's Champions League campaign meant he came into the tournament confidently and he looks a strong bet to find the net." Sportsgambler: "An intelligent mover off the ball who consistently finds pockets of space — this price is too good to ignore." First WC start. Full 90 minutes. $10→$18.33.
Álvarez -120 — Racing Post explicit. First WC start. Desperate to score. Full 90 minutes. $10→$18.33.
💎 BEST VALUE ON BOARD · +150 ESPN FD · CONFIRMED STARTER IN MESSI'S SPOT · FULL 90 MINS · BETTER PRICE THAN BOTH -120 FORWARDS · $10→$25
🇦🇷 Nico Paz Anytime
Como/Real Madrid AM · ESPN +150 FD · confirmed starter (ESPN) · full 90 mins · $10→$25
+150
$10→$25 ✅
ESPN confirms +150 FD and names Paz as the confirmed starter in Messi's XI spot. The key value insight: Paz at +150 is a better price than both Lautaro (-120) and Álvarez (-120) despite being a confirmed 90-minute starter in the same attack. He's a 21-year-old Real Madrid-owned creative talent replacing the world's best player in the XI. Against Jordan's open defensive shape in a match Argentina are expected to dominate, any Argentina attacker in the right position scores. Paz gets the most minutes on this board and costs less than both forwards. $10→$25.
Nico Paz +150 — best value on the board. Confirmed starter in Messi's spot. Full 90 mins. Better price than -120 forwards. $10→$25.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel
🇦🇷 Argentina Scorers · ESPN FD Full Board · Messi Sub 2H
🐐 Messi — Sub 2H (confirmed bench)
-170 FOX FD · confirmed sub 2H · minutes unknown · heavy juice for bench · better options at -120 available · $17→$10
-170
⚠️ Heavy juice for a sub. Confirm minutes before betting.
⭐ Lautaro Martínez (joint leader) -120
Covers/Yahoo bet builder · 8 goals recent run · primary striker · $10→$18.33
-120
⭐ Julián Álvarez (joint leader) -120
Racing Post explicit · first WC start · desperate · full 90 · $10→$18.33
-120
💎 Nico Paz +150 — BEST VALUE
Confirmed starter (ESPN) · full 90 mins · better price than both -120 forwards · $10→$25
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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