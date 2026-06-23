Portugal vs Uzbekistan Prediction: Lineups, Preview, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026

⚔️ Key Tactical Battles — Portugal Quality vs Uzbekistan's Deep Block

#1 — Fernandes vs Uzbekistan's midfield block: RotoWire: "Portugal's creativity runs through Bruno Fernandes finding space between the lines. If Fernandes is allowed to turn and pick passes, Portugal will carve out chances." His set-piece role (3 FKs/game per RotoWire) also means Portugal's dead-ball situations are dangerous. #2 — Conceição's direct running vs Uzbekistan wide defenders: SI: "Adding some directness and energy to Portugal's flanks." Expected to start at RW — his direct style could be the key tactical upgrade from DR Congo's pedestrian wide play. #3 — Ronaldo vs Khusanov (Man City, 22 yrs): Khusanov is elite for his age but young. Ronaldo's penalty-area movement and aerial ability — while not his explosiveness of ten years ago — remain dangerous in the box. Squawka: "Ronaldo on the scoresheet" in the 3-0 predicted win. #4 — Fayzullaev on the counter vs Dias: The Uzbekistan goal-scorer vs Colombia. With Dias returning (vs Araújo who was outjumped for DR Congo's equaliser), Portugal's defensive resilience improves significantly. RotoWire: "Ruben Dias and Renato Veiga will have to deal with his [Shomurodov's] movement on the rare counter."

RotoWire: "Portugal will dominate the ball and try to break Uzbekistan down through Bruno Fernandes between the lines. The DR Congo game is the warning: Portugal created enough but were wasteful and switched off once. Patience and quality in the final third are the keys. Uzbekistan will sit in, stay compact, and try to frustrate, breaking through Fayzullaev and Shomurodov when they win the ball."