Portugal vs Uzbekistan Prediction: Lineups, Preview, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group K | FanDuel
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FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group K · Matchday 2 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Portugal vs Uzbekistan: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Portugal -550 · Draw +600 · Uzbekistan +1400 · Over 2.5 -178 · BTS Yes +140 · Dias RETURNS · Ronaldo keeps place · Prediction: Portugal 3-0
Tuesday June 23, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇵🇹
Portugal ML
-550
Draw
+600
Over 2.5
-178
🇺🇿
Uzbekistan ML
+1400
✅ Rúben Dias Returns — Massive Portugal Defensive Boost
Sports Mole: "Ruben Dias was absent against DR Congo, but the Manchester City defender could return after Martinez revealed he was 'not 100% fit'." RotoWire: "Ruben Dias is expected to be back after resuming full team training." His return replaces Tomás Araújo — who was out-jumped for DR Congo's equaliser — and restores Portugal's defensive leadership. ✅ Dias returns · ❌ Araújo drops to bench.
⭐ BTS Yes +140 (Lineups.com primary) · Over 2.5 -178 (CBS Green) · Both teams scored in 5 of 7 Uzbekistan matches🇵🇹 Portugal in "bouncing back" mode · xG 0.65 vs DR Congo (historically poor) · Martinez under huge pressure🏟️ INDOORS · NRG Stadium · temperature-controlled dome · no weather concerns
⚽ Match Context — Portugal Under Pressure to Respond
Portugal's 1-1 draw with DR Congo was one of the tournament's bigger shocks — they registered just one shot on target and an xG of 0.65. Roberto Martínez faces enormous pressure, with Ronaldo's place in the team central to the national debate despite the 41-year-old keeping his starting berth. Uzbekistan, in their first-ever World Cup, lost 3-1 to Colombia but showed spirit and scored through Fayzullaev. RotoWire: "The DR Congo game is the warning: Portugal created enough but were wasteful and switched off once, and a disciplined deep block can hang around if the finishing is off. Patience and quality in the final third are the keys." Portugal need three points badly to stay in contention behind Group K leader Colombia.
Group K Standings After Matchday 1Portugal MUST win · Colombia leads
🥇 Colombia · 3pts · +2 GD · Beat Uzbekistan 3-1
Group K leaders
🥈 DR Congo · 1pt · 0 GD · Drew with Portugal 1-1
vs Colombia simultaneously
Portugal · 1pt · 0 GD · Drew with DR Congo 1-1
MUST WIN to stay in contention
Uzbekistan · 0pts · -2 GD · Lost to Colombia 3-1 · WC debut
First-ever WC · must win to survive
🎯 Score Prediction — Portugal 3-0 Uzbekistan
Consensus: Squawka (3-0) · Lineups.com (3-1) · Sports Interaction (3-1) · Sportscasting · CBS Green
🇵🇹 3 – 0 🇺🇿
Portugal dominant · Dias returns · Ronaldo/Fernandes/Conceição unlock Uzbekistan's block
Squawka: "We're calling a controlled 3-0 win with Ronaldo on the scoresheet." Sportscasting supercomputer: 3-0 (12.1%), 2-0 (12.2%), 4-0 (9%), 3-1 (7.5%). Most probable scorelines all land Over 2.5. Portugal scored 9-1 against Armenia in WC qualifying.Lineups.com and Sports Interaction go 3-1, citing Uzbekistan's ability to score (Fayzullaev vs Colombia) and Portugal's defensive vulnerability. Sports Interaction: "Portugal hasn't gone back-to-back games scoring one goal or less since Euro 2024 knockout stage."Covers dissent: "Back Under 2.5 at anything +130 or better." Portugal's xG vs DR Congo was 0.65 — one of the worst showings by a top-10 team in WC history. If Uzbekistan park the bus effectively, 1-0 or 2-0 is plausible.
The consensus leans to a comfortable Portugal win with goals — the Covers Under call at +130-135 is the contrarian view worth considering given Portugal's attacking struggles.
⭐ Best Bets — Portugal vs Uzbekistan · All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ BET #1 · LINEUPS.COM PRIMARY PICK · UZB SCORED VS COLOMBIA · POR DEFENSIVE VULNERABLE
Both Teams to Score — Yes
BTS hit in 5 of 7 Uzbekistan matches · Portugal conceded vs DR Congo · $10→$24
FanDuel
+140
$10→$24
Lineups.com (FD June 23 confirmed, primary pick): "BTS +140." Lineups.com cites: "Portugal has seen the BTS hit in three straight matches along with four of six overall. For Uzbekistan, at least one team has scored Over 1.5 goals in six of eight matches. BTS has hit in five of seven Uzbekistan matches." Structural case: Uzbekistan already scored vs Colombia (Fayzullaev) and Portugal conceded a set-piece header to DR Congo.CBS SportsLine Green goes Over 2.5 (-178) with the same underlying logic — "Portugal have both scored and conceded in each of their last three matches." Uzbekistan have shown they can find the net against superior sides. If Portugal win 2-1 or 3-1, BTS cashes at +140 vs just -178 for the Over. Better value on the same directional thesis. $10 returns $24.
Lineups.com's primary pick at +140 is the standout value play on the board. Portugal's defensive vulnerability (1-1 with DR Congo) combined with Uzbekistan's ability to score (vs Colombia) and their BTS record (5 of 7 matches) builds the structural case. At +140, BTS pays $24 for a $10 bet — solid plus-money return for the 2-1 or 3-1 scoreline that Sports Interaction and Lineups.com project. The DR Congo result proved Portugal aren't defensively watertight even against far weaker opposition.
⭐ BET #2 · CBS SPORTSLINE GREEN · POR 3.29 GOALS AVG LAST 7 WC · UZBEKISTAN MUST ATTACK
Over 2.5 Total Goals
CBS Green FD confirmed -178 · Portugal 9-1 qualifying · both projected scorelines exceed 2.5 · $10→$15.62
FanDuel
-178
$10→$15.62
CBS SportsLine Green (FD confirmed): Over 2.5 (-178). Green: "Dating back over Portugal's last seven World Cup matches, those contests have averaged 3.29 total goals." Sportscasting: "Every likely scoreline in the model lands on the over — 2-0 (12.2%), 3-0 (12.1%), 4-0 (9%), and 3-1 (7.5%) all clear the 2.5 threshold comfortably." The combined xG projection of 2.97 from multiple models justifies the price.Portugal's motivation to score freely: they need goal difference to challenge Colombia for Group K leadership. Uzbekistan needing a win to stay alive means they can't park the bus for 90 minutes — they must eventually push forward, opening space for Portugal's counter-attacks. Sports Interaction: "Portugal hasn't gone back-to-back games scoring one goal or less since Euro 2024 knockouts."
Over 2.5 at -178 is the "heavy favourite" play — you're paying a premium for the most likely outcome. The +140 BTS offers better value if you want to be in the goals market. Note Covers' contrarian Under call — if Uzbekistan park successfully, 1-0 or 2-0 land Under. $10 at -178 returns $15.62.
💎 COVERS PRIMARY · SPORTSCASTING -2.5 -120 · 18 OF 26 WC WINS BY 2+ GOALS · BOUNCE-BACK
Portugal -1.5 / -2.5 (Spread)
Covers: -1.5 up to -150 · Sportscasting: -2.5 at -120 · Check FD live board
FanDuel Spread
-1.5 / -2.5
Covers (FD confirmed): "Back Portugal -1.5 up to -150. Victories at this World Cup tend to be emphatic rather than narrow: eighteen of the tournament's opening 26 wins have been by a margin of two or more goals." Portugal scored 9-1 against Armenia and 5-0 in Yerevan in WC qualifying. Martinez under huge pressure means they push for multiple goals to boost goal difference.Sportscasting supercomputer: "Portugal handicap -2.5 at -120 is where the edge lives." Squawka predicts 3-0 — the -2.5 line (win by 3+) cashes on any 3-0, 4-0, 4-1, or 3-0 result. Uzbekistan conceded 7 goals across their last three matches against top-level opposition. Check FD live board for exact price on both -1.5 and -2.5 lines.
The Portugal spread pick is the bold play. -1.5 is safer (win by 2+), -2.5 is the aggressive version (win by 3+). Risk: if Uzbekistan score first and Portugal panic, a 1-1 or narrow 2-1 win is plausible — especially given Portugal's DR Congo performance. Check FanDuel live board for current lines.
💎 COVERS CONTRARIAN · UNDER 2.5 +130+ · PORTUGAL 0.65 xG vs DRC · UZBEKISTAN PARK THE BUS
Under 2.5 Total Goals (Contrarian Pick)
Covers explicit "the Under looks like the play" · 18 of 36 WC openers went Under 2.5 · $10→$23.50
Under FD
+135
Covers: "For all the talk of this being a high-scoring World Cup, Under 2.5 Goals has landed in 18 of the tournament's opening 36 matches. Taking into account Portugal's attacking concerns and Uzbekistan's conservative tactics as well, the Under looks like the play. Back Under 2.5 at anything +130 or better." The Under case: Ronaldo's limited mobility reduces Portugal's goal-scoring effectiveness, Uzbekistan will sit in an organized 3-4-2-1 block all game, and Portugal managed a paltry 0.65 xG vs DR Congo — a match they were expected to dominate. If the pattern repeats, 1-0 or 2-0 Portugal cashes the Under. $10 at +135 returns $23.50. Not the primary recommendation but a legitimate contrarian value play.
📋 Predicted Lineups — Portugal & Uzbekistan
🇵🇹 PORTUGAL 4-2-3-1 · Sources: SI, RotoWire, Sports Mole — consensus · ✅ Dias returns · Conceição expected to start RW
RONALDO
ST · 41 yrs · keeps place
CONCEIÇÃO
RW · Juventus
B. FERNANDES
AM · Man Utd · FK (3)
PEDRO NETO
LW · Chelsea
VITINHA
DM · PSG
J. NEVES
DM · PSG
CANCELO
RB · Barca
R. DIAS ✅
CB · Man City
R. VEIGA
CB · Villarreal
N. MENDES
LB · PSG
D. COSTA
GK · Porto
Set pieces: B. Fernandes (3/game) · Bernardo Silva (1) · N. Mendes (1) · Neto · Conceição — RotoWire confirmed
⚠️ Ashurmatov calf doubt · Alidzhonov & Hamrobekov also doubtful (Covers)Khusanov (Man City) — most elite individual · key defensive matchup vs Ronaldo
⚔️ Key Tactical Battles — Portugal Quality vs Uzbekistan's Deep Block
#1 — Fernandes vs Uzbekistan's midfield block: RotoWire: "Portugal's creativity runs through Bruno Fernandes finding space between the lines. If Fernandes is allowed to turn and pick passes, Portugal will carve out chances." His set-piece role (3 FKs/game per RotoWire) also means Portugal's dead-ball situations are dangerous.#2 — Conceição's direct running vs Uzbekistan wide defenders: SI: "Adding some directness and energy to Portugal's flanks." Expected to start at RW — his direct style could be the key tactical upgrade from DR Congo's pedestrian wide play.#3 — Ronaldo vs Khusanov (Man City, 22 yrs): Khusanov is elite for his age but young. Ronaldo's penalty-area movement and aerial ability — while not his explosiveness of ten years ago — remain dangerous in the box. Squawka: "Ronaldo on the scoresheet" in the 3-0 predicted win.#4 — Fayzullaev on the counter vs Dias: The Uzbekistan goal-scorer vs Colombia. With Dias returning (vs Araújo who was outjumped for DR Congo's equaliser), Portugal's defensive resilience improves significantly. RotoWire: "Ruben Dias and Renato Veiga will have to deal with his [Shomurodov's] movement on the rare counter."
RotoWire: "Portugal will dominate the ball and try to break Uzbekistan down through Bruno Fernandes between the lines. The DR Congo game is the warning: Portugal created enough but were wasteful and switched off once. Patience and quality in the final third are the keys. Uzbekistan will sit in, stay compact, and try to frustrate, breaking through Fayzullaev and Shomurodov when they win the ball."
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Portugal vs Uzbekistan · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — BTS Yes (Lineups.com primary · 5 of 7 UZB matches · POR conceded DRC · best value)
+140 · $10→$24 · primary · Portugal wins 2-1 or 3-1 cashes at plus money
+140
⭐ #2 — Over 2.5 Goals (CBS Green FD · POR 3.29 avg last 7 WC · both sides motivated)
-178 · $10→$15.62 · heavy juice · most expected scorelines exceed 2.5
-178
💎 #3 — Portugal -1.5 (Covers primary · 18/26 WC wins by 2+ · bounce-back mode)
Check FD live board · Covers: "Back up to -150" · Sportscasting goes -2.5 at -120
-1.5
💎 Contrarian — Under 2.5 (Covers · POR 0.65 xG vs DRC · UZB park bus · +135 value)
+135 · $10→$23.50 · Covers explicit: "the Under looks like the play" · 18 of 36 WC matches went Under
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Portugal -550/Draw +600/UZB +1400 confirmed CBS Sports · Over 2.5 -178 confirmed CBS Green · BTS +140 confirmed Lineups.com · Under 2.5 +135 confirmed Sports Interaction · Portugal -1.5 confirmed Covers · Lineups: SI/RotoWire/Sports Mole · Set pieces: RotoWire · Verify Dias return and Ashurmatov (UZB calf) at kickoff · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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