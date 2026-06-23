Jordan vs Algeria Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group J

⚔️ 5 Key Tactical Battles — Algeria Possession vs Jordan's Deep Block

#1 — Mahrez vs Jordan's right side (Haddad): Mahrez cutting in from RW creates dangerous diagonal shots and set-piece deliveries. Haddad must track his runs while also covering overlap. Racing Post notes Abulaila struggles under physical cross-ball situations — every Mahrez delivery is a legitimate scoring opportunity. Mahrez +165 anytime / +475 first goal. #2 — Gouiri vs Jordan's 3 CBs: RotoWire: "how Jordan's three center-backs handle him will go a long way toward deciding whether Algeria turn possession into goals." Gouiri's movement — dropping deep then running in behind — splits Jordan's defensive block. If he finds space between Nasib and Al-Arab, Algeria score. Gouiri +165 anytime is the clearest scoring pick. #3 — Maza vs Jordan's CM pivot: Maza's progressive passing from the right CM role is Algeria's primary buildup channel. If Al-Rashdan and Al-Rawabdeh can press him effectively, Jordan disrupts Algeria's entire attack. If Maza has time and space (likely given Jordan's conservative deep block), Algeria control the match and create volume from which goals come. #4 — Al-Tamari vs Algeria's high defensive line: Squawka: "a counter-attacking lift on the break is realistically Jordan's best play." Al-Tamari's pace in behind Algeria's high line is Jordan's primary scoring mechanism. When Algeria commit bodies forward, one Al-Tamari counter at ~+333 anytime is Jordan's route to goal. His first goal at ~+900 is an extreme but genuine scenario. #5 — Abulaila vs Mahrez set pieces (KEY MISMATCH): Racing Post: Abulaila "struggled to deal with physical contact" — beaten 3 times by 11 Austrian attempts. Every Algeria corner and free kick targets this. An early set-piece goal against Jordan's vulnerable keeper is the most likely opening-goal scenario. Mahrez +475 first goal is built around this exact pattern — $10 → $57.50.

RotoWire: "Algeria will have the ball and need to break down a Jordan side that is comfortable defending deep and in numbers." CBS Eimer goes Under 2.5 — acknowledging that while Algeria should win, Jordan's defensive organisation may keep the scoreline tight. FOX Sports' explicit primary pick remains Algeria Win to Nil (+140). The consensus is Algeria win, tight scoreline, Jordan's attack struggles to convert their counter-attack opportunities.