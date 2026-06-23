Jordan vs Algeria Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group J

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🏟️ TONIGHT 11:00 PM ET · LEVI'S STADIUM · SANTA CLARA CA · FS1 / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group J · Matchday 2 · Confirmed Lineups & Formations · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Jordan vs Algeria: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Jordan 3-4-1-2 · Nasib ⚠️ injury doubt · Olwan & Al-Tamari lead · Algeria 4-3-3 · Mahrez returns · Amoura ⚠️ doubt · Gouiri confirmed · FanDuel: Algeria -195
Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
⚠️ TWO KEY INJURY DOUBTS — Verify Both Before Kickoff
🇯🇴 Jordan: Abdallah Nasib (CB) — Sports Mole: "must be assessed after going off with a suspected injury vs Austria." If out, Al-Rousan steps into the back three.
🇩🇿 Algeria: Mohamed Amoura (LW) — Sports Mole: "training injury, could rule him out for weeks." If out, Chaibi confirmed to start LW. Gouiri and Mahrez confirmed starters regardless. Check official teamsheet ~75 mins before kickoff.
🇯🇴 Jordan Starting XI — 3-4-1-2
Manager: Jamal Sellami · Sources: Sports Mole, Squawka, Covers, RotoWire — consensus · ⚠️ Nasib injury doubt — Al-Rousan ready to cover · Jordan's first-ever WC appearance continues
FAKHOURY
AM · FK taker (2)
ABULAILA
GK · ⚠️ vulnerable
⚠️ Nasib DOUBT — Al-Rousan in if he fails fitness test
Set pieces: Al-Tamari (FK) · Fakhoury (2) · Al-Rawabdeh · Abu Taha (1)
🇯🇴 Jordan Starting XI — Player Notes & Key Roles
🥅 Yazeed Abulaila · GK
Racing Post: "Abulaila struggled to deal with any physical contact" vs Austria — beaten 3 times by 11 attempts and his "weaknesses are sure to have been noted by Algeria." Algeria's set-piece delivery via Mahrez directly exploits this weakness. His command of crosses and physical challenges from Gouiri in the air will be tested from the first corner.
Abdallah Nasib · CB⚠️ INJURY DOUBT
Sports Mole: "Abdallah Nasib must be assessed after going off with a suspected injury during the opening defeat." 92 caps — vital experience in Jordan's back three. If he fails his fitness test, Saed Al-Rousan steps in. This potential change would affect Jordan's defensive cohesion. Verify at official lineup time.
Yazan Al-Arab · CB · Mo Abualnadi · CB
The two confirmed central defenders in Jordan's back three. Juvefc: "Jordan conceded three goals to Austria and four to Switzerland in their recent matches, suggesting the defensive block is vulnerable when pressed with pace and movement." If Algeria's midfield transitions quickly, this pairing faces sustained pressure from Gouiri's runs.
Ihsan Haddad · WB-R · Jordan Captain · Mohannad Abu Taha · WB-L
Wing-back pairing providing width. RotoWire confirms Haddad as Jordan's captain and a primary FK taker alongside Al-Tamari. Abu Taha provides 1 set-piece delivery per game. Their defensive duties tracking Algeria's overlapping fullbacks (Aït-Nouri and Belghali) are the most important function — when Algeria overload the wide channels, Haddad and Abu Taha must hold the line.
Nizar Al-Rashdan · CM · Noor Al-Rawabdeh · CM
Squawka: "Nizar Al-Rashdan and Noor Al-Rawabdeh are the first-choice [CM] pairing." Primarily defensive — disrupting Algeria's buildup through Maza and Bentaleb. Al-Rawabdeh contributes set pieces. This double pivot needs to limit Algeria's midfield control to keep the match competitive.
Odeh Fakhoury · AM · Set Piece Taker (2/game)
The No.10 AM between Jordan's midfield and the two strikers. RotoWire confirms Fakhoury as primary set-piece delivery option with 2 per game. Links Olwan and Al-Tamari to Jordan's midfield and provides the creative bridge in transition — when Jordan break quickly, it goes through Fakhoury.
⭐ Mousa Al-Tamari · ST · Rennes · Jordan Standout
Squawka: "Jordan's standout name and Rennes forward, played 88 minutes against Austria and is the most likely source of a Jordanian goal — a counter-attacking lift on the break is realistically Jordan's best play." beIN Sports: "the team's biggest star and one of the most influential players in Asian football." FD: ~+333 anytime / ~+900 first goal. Pace in behind Algeria's high line is Jordan's primary weapon.
⭐ Ali Olwan · ST · Rennes · History-Maker
Sports Mole: "Ali Olwan made history by scoring Jordan's first-ever World Cup goal against Austria — his 30th at international level." Confirmed starter. FD: +380 anytime / +1000 first goal. His finishing ability inside the box makes him the primary Jordanian scorer pick. Leads the line alongside Al-Tamari in Jordan's 3-4-1-2 twin-striker system.
🪑 Jordan Bench — Key Options
Saed Al-Rousan (CB) — ⚠️ ON STANDBY for Nasib; steps into back three if Nasib fails fitness test
Mohammad Abu Zraiq — set piece option; midfield depth
Mahmoud Al-Mardi — FK contributor per RotoWire; attacking midfield depth
Omar Al-Daoud / Sedki Badawi — forward cover off bench if Olwan/Tamari tire
🇩🇿 Algeria Starting XI — 4-3-3
Manager: Vladimir Petkovic · Sources: Squawka, SI, Covers, Juvefc, RotoWire — consensus · ⚠️ Amoura doubt — Chaibi confirmed replacement if absent · Mahrez returns from bench sub role vs Argentina
MAHREZ
RW · cap · +165 any
AMOURA/CHAIBI
LW · ⚠️ doubt
L. ZIDANE
GK · son of legend
⚠️ Amoura doubt — Chaibi confirmed LW if absent
Set pieces: Mahrez (primary) · Aouar · Hadj Moussa (1) · Chaibi (1) · Gouiri
🇩🇿 Algeria Starting XI — Player Notes & Key Roles
🥅 Luca Zidane · GK
Son of Zinedine Zidane. SI: "They need better individual performances from their big names, particularly Luca Zidane between the posts." Racing Post confirms Bensebaini, L. Zidane and Hadj Moussa all recovered from minor issues to start vs Argentina — all healthy and available again.
Rayan Aït-Nouri · LB · Man City · Rafik Belghali · RB
Algeria's fullback pairing. Aït-Nouri (Man City) overlaps aggressively on the left — his combination with the LW on that side creates a natural left-sided overload against Jordan's right wing-back Haddad. Belghali's runs support Mahrez on the right. Both provide attacking width and dangerous deliveries into the box past a GK (Abulaila) who struggles under physical cross-balls.
Aïssa Mandi · CB · 117 caps · Ramy Bensebaini · CB · Borussia Dortmund
Algeria's experienced CB pairing. Juvefc: "Ramy Bensebaini and Aissa Mandi shook off injuries to start the 3-0 loss to Argentina." Both confirmed fit and available. This pairing should comfortably handle Jordan's attacking threat — Olwan and Al-Tamari carry quality on the counter but Jordan's 0.05 xG per shot shows limited conversion ability. Mandi is also an aerial set-piece threat on Algeria corners.
Ibrahim Maza · CM · Bayer Leverkusen · Age 20
Racing Post: "20-year-old Ibrahim Maza caught the eye against Argentina. He supplied a clever pass for Chaibi's offside goal and his first World Cup assist may not be too far away." Squawka: "The flexibility gets him in the team ahead of Houssem Aouar." His progressive passing from CM is Algeria's primary offensive trigger. RotoWire notes Maza's role as the creative connector between Algeria's defensive solidity and forward attacks. FD: +320 anytime.
Nabil Bentaleb · CM · Hicham Boudaoui · DM
Squawka: "Nabil Bentaleb and Hicham Boudaoui will join Maza in midfield, playing in more defensive roles." Boudaoui anchors Algeria's midfield and protects the defence when fullbacks push high. Bentaleb's passing range connects defence to Maza's creativity. Their combined defensive solidity means Algeria shouldn't be overexposed to Jordan's counter-attacks even when pressing aggressively.
⭐ Riyad Mahrez · RW · Al-Ahli · Algeria Captain · SET PIECE PRIMARY
38 international goals (Algeria all-time record). Racing Post: "Riyad Mahrez is pushing for a start after playing only 26 minutes from the bench in their opener." Squawka: "Mahrez remains Algeria's chief creator — set-piece delivery, late runs to the back post." RotoWire confirms Mahrez as primary FK and corner delivery man. Against Jordan's GK Abulaila (who struggles under physical pressure per Racing Post), Mahrez's curled deliveries and direct attempts are Algeria's most dangerous opening-goal route. FD: +165 anytime / +475 first goal. Fully fresh having played only 26 minutes vs Argentina.
⭐ Amine Gouiri · ST · Marseille · Confirmed Starter
RotoWire: "Algeria need Amine Gouiri to be the difference against a deep Jordan block. His movement and link play are central to breaking down a packed defense." Confirmed starter — no injury concerns. Covers: "Amine Gouiri, Marseille's top scorer last season, could prove too much for the World Cup debutants from Jordan to handle." FD: +165 anytime / +475 first goal. Most reliable Algeria scorer pick regardless of Amoura's status.
⚠️ LW: Amoura (doubt) → Chaibi (likely replacement)⚠️ INJURY
Amoura: Sports Mole training injury "could rule him out for weeks" — 10 qualifying goals — Algeria's top scorer. If plays: +165 anytime co-primary. If absent: Fares Chaibi takes LW. Chaibi had a goal disallowed (offside) vs Argentina and led all Algerian forwards in touches (63). Squawka's predicted Algeria XI lists Chaibi at LW with Mahrez returning at RW. SI's predicted XI includes Amoura at LW. The lineup uncertainty between these two makes official teamsheet confirmation essential before placing any scorer prop on either player.
🪑 Algeria Bench — Key Impact Options
Houssem Aouar (CM · OGC Nice) — FD +270 anytime / +750 first goal · Squawka: "likely to start from bench" · set piece secondary · creative cover
Fares Chaibi — starts LW if Amoura absent · had goal disallowed vs Argentina · FD scorer prop
Anis Hadj Moussa — FD +295 anytime / +850 first · bench after being replaced today by Mahrez
Ramy Zerrouki / Mehdi Benbot — midfield depth; Zerrouki featured in some predicted XIs as CM alternative
🎯 Set Piece Takers — Both Teams
📋 Set Piece Takers — RotoWire Confirmed
🇩🇿 Algeria: Mahrez (primary corners & FKs) · Aouar (secondary) · Hadj Moussa (1/game) · Chaibi (1/game) · Gouiri
🇯🇴 Jordan: Al-Tamari (FK primary) · Fakhoury (2/game) · Al-Rawabdeh · Abu Taha (1/game) · Al-Mardi
Algeria's set-piece hierarchy is the critical betting detail for this match: Mahrez as primary taker directly exploits Jordan GK Abulaila's documented weakness with physical challenges under the ball. His +475 first goal is connected to this role — one direct FK and the first goal prop cashes. Jordan's set pieces via Fakhoury (2/game) and Al-Tamari are their best route to a counter-attacking goal, but their 0.05 xG per shot shows conversion is the real challenge.
⚔️ Tactical Matchup — Algeria 4-3-3 vs Jordan 3-4-1-2
⚔️ 5 Key Tactical Battles — Algeria Possession vs Jordan's Deep Block
#1 — Mahrez vs Jordan's right side (Haddad): Mahrez cutting in from RW creates dangerous diagonal shots and set-piece deliveries. Haddad must track his runs while also covering overlap. Racing Post notes Abulaila struggles under physical cross-ball situations — every Mahrez delivery is a legitimate scoring opportunity. Mahrez +165 anytime / +475 first goal.
#2 — Gouiri vs Jordan's 3 CBs: RotoWire: "how Jordan's three center-backs handle him will go a long way toward deciding whether Algeria turn possession into goals." Gouiri's movement — dropping deep then running in behind — splits Jordan's defensive block. If he finds space between Nasib and Al-Arab, Algeria score. Gouiri +165 anytime is the clearest scoring pick.
#3 — Maza vs Jordan's CM pivot: Maza's progressive passing from the right CM role is Algeria's primary buildup channel. If Al-Rashdan and Al-Rawabdeh can press him effectively, Jordan disrupts Algeria's entire attack. If Maza has time and space (likely given Jordan's conservative deep block), Algeria control the match and create volume from which goals come.
#4 — Al-Tamari vs Algeria's high defensive line: Squawka: "a counter-attacking lift on the break is realistically Jordan's best play." Al-Tamari's pace in behind Algeria's high line is Jordan's primary scoring mechanism. When Algeria commit bodies forward, one Al-Tamari counter at ~+333 anytime is Jordan's route to goal. His first goal at ~+900 is an extreme but genuine scenario.
#5 — Abulaila vs Mahrez set pieces (KEY MISMATCH): Racing Post: Abulaila "struggled to deal with physical contact" — beaten 3 times by 11 Austrian attempts. Every Algeria corner and free kick targets this. An early set-piece goal against Jordan's vulnerable keeper is the most likely opening-goal scenario. Mahrez +475 first goal is built around this exact pattern — $10 → $57.50.
RotoWire: "Algeria will have the ball and need to break down a Jordan side that is comfortable defending deep and in numbers." CBS Eimer goes Under 2.5 — acknowledging that while Algeria should win, Jordan's defensive organisation may keep the scoreline tight. FOX Sports' explicit primary pick remains Algeria Win to Nil (+140). The consensus is Algeria win, tight scoreline, Jordan's attack struggles to convert their counter-attack opportunities.
Jordan XI: Sports Mole, Squawka, Covers, RotoWire — consensus. ⚠️ Nasib injury doubt — Al-Rousan covers. Algeria XI: Squawka, SI, Juvefc, RotoWire — consensus. ⚠️ Amoura injury doubt — Chaibi LW replacement. Official XI confirmed ~75 mins before kickoff. All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
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FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group J · Jordan vs Algeria · 11:00 PM ET · Levi's Stadium
Bet Jordan vs Algeria — All Markets
Algeria -195 · Win to Nil +140 · Under 2.5 -110 · Mahrez +165 anytime · Gouiri +165 · Olwan +380 · Al-Tamari ~+333
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Jordan XI: Sports Mole/Squawka/Covers/RotoWire · Algeria XI: Squawka/SI/Juvefc/RotoWire · Set pieces: RotoWire · ⚠️ Nasib (JOR CB) injury doubt — Al-Rousan covers · ⚠️ Amoura (ALG LW) injury doubt — Chaibi covers · Verify official XI at kickoff · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly