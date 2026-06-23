Jordan vs. Algeria World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props & Picks for Today (June 22)

Jordan vs. Algeria Picks in Summary

Algeria Moneyline (-185)

Riyad Mahrez to Score or Assist (-140)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today.

At 11 p.m. ET, Jordan faces off with Algeria.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Algeria vs Jordan

Jordan showed flashes in its 3-1 loss to Austria, even finding an equalizer before fading late. Algeria enters under pressure after a 3-0 defeat to Argentina and cannot afford another loss if it hopes to advance. Expect a tense, competitive match where points are at a premium.

Algeria is the more talented side on paper and should respond after a disappointing opener where they weren't all that competitive against Argentina.

Jordan's counterattacking ability makes an upset possible, but Algeria has the quality edge across the pitch and should create the better chances over 90 minutes.

When Algeria needs a result, Mahrez is usually at the center of their attacking play. A surprise omission from the starting XI in the opener, Mahrez is in position to bounce back tonight.

His ability on set pieces and in one-on-one situations gives him multiple paths to contributing to a goal in a match Algeria is expected to control for long stretches.

As long as he starts, Mahrez to score or assist is my favorite play in this game.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.