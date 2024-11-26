Jordan Love Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Quarterback Jordan Love faces a matchup versus the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league (197.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Green Bay Packers take on the Miami Dolphins, Thursday at 8:20 PM ET.

More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Love vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Passing Yards: 250.16

250.16 Projected Passing TDs: 1.76

1.76 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.98

12.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

With 154.5 fantasy points this season (17.2 per game), Love is the 20th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 30th among all players.

During his last three games, Love has accumulated 697 passing yards (49-of-79) for three passing TDs with two picks, leading to 45.8 fantasy points (15.3 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 20 yards rushing on eight carries with one touchdown.

Love has put up 68.3 fantasy points (13.7 per game) in his last five games, completing 87-of-134 throws for 1,113 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 19 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Love's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 performance versus the Minnesota Vikings, a game when he came through with six rushing yards on one carry (for 28.2 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Love had his worst game of the season in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he tallied 5.7 fantasy points -- 14-of-22 (63.6%), 196 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of four players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Miami has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Dolphins this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

