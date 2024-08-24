Jordan Love 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jordan Love was the eighth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and posted 16.4 fantasy points last week. Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections on this Green Bay Packers player.

Jordan Love Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Love's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 319.1 6 5 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 287.9 13 12

Jordan Love 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Love finished with 28.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-33 (72.7%), 256 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 2 carries, 2 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 17 versus the Minnesota Vikings. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Eagles 16.4 17-for-34 260 2 1 0

Jordan Love and the Packers Receiving Corps

Last year Love put up 4,159 passing yards (244.6 yards per game) while going 372-for-579 (64.2% completion percentage) and throwing for 32 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Love's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jayden Reed 94 64 793 8 14 Romeo Doubs 96 59 674 8 18 Dontayvion Wicks 58 39 581 4 8

