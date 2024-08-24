menu item
NFL

Jordan Love 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jordan Love 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jordan Love was the eighth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and posted 16.4 fantasy points last week. Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections on this Green Bay Packers player.

Jordan Love Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Love's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points319.165
2024 Projected Fantasy Points287.91312

Jordan Love 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Love finished with 28.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-33 (72.7%), 256 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 2 carries, 2 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 17 versus the Minnesota Vikings. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Eagles16.417-for-34260210

Jordan Love and the Packers Receiving Corps

Last year Love put up 4,159 passing yards (244.6 yards per game) while going 372-for-579 (64.2% completion percentage) and throwing for 32 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Love's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jayden Reed9464793814
Romeo Doubs9659674818
Dontayvion Wicks583958148

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Love? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

