Jordan Love 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jordan Love was the eighth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and posted 16.4 fantasy points last week. Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections on this Green Bay Packers player.
Jordan Love Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Love's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|319.1
|6
|5
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|287.9
|13
|12
Jordan Love 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Love finished with 28.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-33 (72.7%), 256 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 2 carries, 2 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 17 versus the Minnesota Vikings. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|16.4
|17-for-34
|260
|2
|1
|0
Jordan Love and the Packers Receiving Corps
Last year Love put up 4,159 passing yards (244.6 yards per game) while going 372-for-579 (64.2% completion percentage) and throwing for 32 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Love's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jayden Reed
|94
|64
|793
|8
|14
|Romeo Doubs
|96
|59
|674
|8
|18
|Dontayvion Wicks
|58
|39
|581
|4
|8
