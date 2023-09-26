Jordan Addison Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Wideout Jordan Addison has a matchup versus the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (192.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Minnesota Vikings play the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Addison's next game against the Panthers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Addison vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.39

6.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.25

45.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Addison Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Addison is currently the 20th-ranked player in fantasy (62nd overall), with 30.5 total fantasy points (10.2 per game).

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Addison caught six balls on eight targets for 52 yards, good for 5.2 fantasy points.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this year.

No opposing QBs have thrown for more than one touchdown in a game against Carolina this year.

Carolina has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Panthers have allowed two players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Carolina has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

