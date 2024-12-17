Jordan Addison Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings wideout Jordan Addison will be up against the 13th-ranked pass defense of the Seattle Seahawks (213.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Addison vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.30

64.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Addison Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Addison is currently the 13th-ranked player in fantasy (74th overall), with 127.1 total fantasy points (10.6 per game).

In his last three games, Addison has tallied 250 yards and three scores on 19 catches (27 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 43.0 fantasy points (14.3 per game) during that stretch.

Addison has put up 77.3 fantasy points (15.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 30 passes on 44 targets for 473 yards and five touchdowns.

The peak of Addison's fantasy season was a Week 14 performance against the Atlanta Falcons, a matchup in which he put up 31.3 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 8 receptions, 133 yards, 3 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Addison had his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he tallied just 2.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle is yet to allow someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

Seattle has allowed six players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed a touchdown reception by 18 players this year.

Seattle has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Three players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Seahawks this year.

