Jordan Addison Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Wide receiver Jordan Addison has a matchup against the 16th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (218 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Minnesota Vikings play the Chicago Bears, Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

With Addison's next game against the Bears, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Addison this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Addison vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.07

64.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

Addison Fantasy Performance

Addison is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 70th overall, as he has tallied 120.8 total fantasy points (11.0 per game).

In his last three games, Addison has put up 58.9 fantasy points (19.6 per game), as he's converted 27 targets into 20 catches for 349 yards and four TDs.

Addison has totaled 435 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 25 catches (40 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 73.9 (14.8 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Addison's fantasy season so far was last week against the Atlanta Falcons, when he caught eight balls on 12 targets for 133 yards with three touchdowns, good for 31.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Addison's game versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 2.2 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 22 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed three players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Chicago this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two TDs in a game against the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

The Bears have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Chicago this season.

Three players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players this year.

The Bears have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Addison? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.