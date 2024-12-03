Jordan Addison Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (221.7 yards allowed per game).

Is Addison a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Falcons? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Addison vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.16

49.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Addison Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Addison is currently the 29th-ranked player in fantasy (116th overall), with 89.5 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

In his last three games, Addison has produced 39.7 fantasy points (13.2 per game), as he's turned 23 targets into 15 catches for 277 yards and two TDs.

Addison has put up 53.7 fantasy points (10.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 33 targets into 22 catches for 344 yards and three TDs.

The peak of Addison's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 12, as he put up 22.2 fantasy points by grabbing eight passes (on nine targets) for 162 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Addison's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 2.2 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 22 yards on the day.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed seven players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed three players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this season.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Falcons this year.

A total of five players have run for at least one TD versus Atlanta this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Falcons this season.

