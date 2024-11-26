Jordan Addison Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Arizona Cardinals and their 20th-ranked passing defense (218.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more info on Addison, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Cardinals.

Thinking about playing Addison this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Addison vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals

Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.42

54.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Addison Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Addison is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player (106th overall), posting 84.1 total fantasy points (9.3 per game).

In his last three games, Addison has racked up 37.2 total fantasy points (12.4 per game), catching 13 balls (on 22 targets) for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Addison has racked up 50.5 total fantasy points (10.1 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 20 balls (on 30 targets) for 312 yards and three touchdowns.

The peak of Addison's fantasy season so far was last week against the Chicago Bears, when he caught eight balls on nine targets for 162 yards with one touchdown, good for 22.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Addison let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, when he mustered only 2.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Arizona has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Arizona has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to two players this season.

Arizona has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Cardinals this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Addison? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.