Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will be up against the team with last year's 12th-ranked run defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars (114.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 6 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Taylor worth a look for his next matchup versus the Jaguars? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Taylor vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.78

10.78 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.02

68.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.56

11.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 118.4 fantasy points (10.8 per game) in 2022, Taylor ranked 95th in the league and 35th at his position.

In his one game this year, Taylor picked up 3.4 fantasy points. He rushed for 18 yards on six carries, with zero touchdowns.

In his best performance last season, Taylor finished with 23.5 fantasy points -- 31 carries, 161 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 1 versus the Houston Texans.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 10 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- Taylor picked up 22.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 22 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD.

Taylor accumulated 1.3 fantasy points -- 0 carries, 0 yards -- in Week 15 versus the Minnesota Vikings, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst fantasy showing of the year, Taylor picked up 2.3 points (20 carries, 42 yards) in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Against Jacksonville last season, four players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Jaguars gave up at least one passing touchdown to 12 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Jacksonville gave up two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

Versus the Jaguars last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Jacksonville allowed four players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Jaguars last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Against Jacksonville last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, five players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Jaguars last season.

In terms of run defense, Jacksonville allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.

One player rushed for multiple scores in a game against the Jaguars last year.

