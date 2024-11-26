Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will face the New England Patriots, who have the 18th-ranked rushing defense in the league (123.1 yards conceded per game).

Taylor vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 90.25

90.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.67

0.67 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.30

14.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 58th overall, as he has posted 111.9 total fantasy points (12.4 per game).

During his last three games, Taylor has 21.7 total fantasy points (7.2 per game), toting the ball 56 times for 206 yards and zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 11 yards on three catches (six targets).

Taylor has posted 45.3 fantasy points (9.1 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 359 yards with one touchdown on 89 carries. He has also contributed 34 yards on seven catches (12 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Taylor's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, when he carried 23 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 25.5 fantasy points. He also had one reception (on two targets) for 25 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jonathan Taylor had his worst performance of the season last week against the Detroit Lions, when he tallied just 3.5 fantasy points (11 carries, 35 yards).

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Patriots have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

New England has allowed at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Patriots this year.

A total of six players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

New England has given up two or more receiving TDs to two players this season.

Four players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this year.

New England has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

The Patriots have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

