NFL

Jonathan Taylor 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jonathan Taylor 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jonathan Taylor posted 137.4 fantasy points last year, 28th among all NFL running backs. The Indianapolis Colts RB is currently the sixth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Jonathan Taylor Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Taylor's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points137.49328
2024 Projected Fantasy Points234.2324

Jonathan Taylor 2023 Game-by-Game

Taylor accumulated 25.6 fantasy points -- 30 carries, 188 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 against the Houston Texans. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 5Titans3.4618011034
Week 6@Jaguars6.5819065065
Week 7Browns18.018751430120
Week 8Saints9.71295021097
Week 9@Panthers12.91847055169
Week 10@Patriots13.52369111075
Week 12Buccaneers21.115912-0091
View Full Table

Jonathan Taylor vs. Other Colts Rushers

The Colts ran 54.5% passing plays and 45.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Taylor's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor1697417284.4
Trey Sermon35160014.6
Anthony Richardson25136485.4
Tyler Goodson1387046.7

