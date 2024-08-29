Jonathan Taylor 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jonathan Taylor posted 137.4 fantasy points last year, 28th among all NFL running backs. The Indianapolis Colts RB is currently the sixth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Jonathan Taylor Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Taylor's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 137.4 93 28 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 234.2 32 4

Jonathan Taylor 2023 Game-by-Game

Taylor accumulated 25.6 fantasy points -- 30 carries, 188 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 against the Houston Texans. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 5 Titans 3.4 6 18 0 1 1 0 34 Week 6 @Jaguars 6.5 8 19 0 6 5 0 65 Week 7 Browns 18.0 18 75 1 4 3 0 120 Week 8 Saints 9.7 12 95 0 2 1 0 97 Week 9 @Panthers 12.9 18 47 0 5 5 1 69 Week 10 @Patriots 13.5 23 69 1 1 1 0 75 Week 12 Buccaneers 21.1 15 91 2 - 0 0 91 View Full Table

Jonathan Taylor vs. Other Colts Rushers

The Colts ran 54.5% passing plays and 45.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Taylor's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 169 741 7 28 4.4 Trey Sermon 35 160 0 1 4.6 Anthony Richardson 25 136 4 8 5.4 Tyler Goodson 13 87 0 4 6.7

