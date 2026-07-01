John Deere Classic: Golf Picks, Predictions, Best Bets and Odds for This Week

John Deere Picks at a Glance

Ben Griffin (+1500)

Jordan Spieth (+3000)

Denny McCarthy (+4000)

The PGA Tour moves to the John Deere Classic this week.

Via the golf odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which betting picks should be on your radar ahead of Thursday's opening round?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

PGA Tour Golf Picks, Best Bets This Week: John Deere Classic

Griffin deserves favorite status after becoming one of the PGA Tour's most consistent players. He has finished in the top 17 in four of his last five events, ranks among the Tour's best in Strokes Gained: Approach, and has the birdie-making ability needed at TPC Deere Run, where the winning score routinely reaches 20-under or better. If he has an average week with the putter, he should be right in the mix.

Few players have a better history at TPC Deere Run than Spieth, who won here in both 2013 and 2015 and has repeatedly contended at this event. His creativity around the greens remains an advantage on a course where scrambling can save momentum, and his familiarity with the layout makes him an intriguing winner bet at these long odds. He'd also been having a solid campaign prior to the last three tourneys. This course and a lesser field might be just what he needs to get back on track.

McCarthy catches my eye at these long odds. He remains one of the PGA Tour's premier putters, and that skill becomes even more valuable in a tournament where 25-plus birdies are often required to win. Add in his recent solid form -- including a T14 last week at the Travelers -- and previous success at TPC Deere Run, and he checks some boxes this week.

Check out the John Deere Classic odds for this week.

Golf Betting FAQ

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

What is a head-to-head matchup bet in golf?

A head-to-head matchup bet pairs two golfers against each other for the full tournament or for a single round, with the bet paying out based on which player finishes higher on the leaderboard.

What is a first-round leader bet?

A first-round leader bet is a wager on which golfer will post the lowest score in the first round (usually on Thursday). First-round leader bets tend to carry large odds given the size of the field and the variance of one-day results.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.