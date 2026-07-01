England vs DR Congo Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026

⚡ KICKOFF NOON ET TODAY · KANE -130 (REG TIME ONLY) · RASHFORD +220 · MADUEKE +240 · BELLINGHAM +240 · GORDON +240 · SAKA +250 · ROGERS +270 (BENCH) · RICE +550 · WISSA +600 (DRC TOP) · FULL BOARD DOWN TO TUANZEBE +4500 · ENGLAND TO QUALIFY -850

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs DR Congo 🇨🇩 · Noon ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX England To Qualify -850 · DR Congo +550 · BTTS No -230 · Under 2.5 -132 → R16 vs MEX/ECU

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. If this match is level after 90 and goes to extra time, goals scored in the additional 30 minutes will not settle this market. Given how many previews expect a tight, low-event game, that distinction matters more than usual here.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 24 players deep — nearly every outfield player likely to feature for either side — from Harry Kane's market-leading -130 down to Axel Tuanzebe at +4500. That depth reflects two well-drilled sides on opposite ends of the attacking spectrum: England have five different attackers priced inside +270, while DR Congo's entire goal threat realistically runs through two players.

Kane sits alone at the top, but Rashford (+220) is the clear second option, with Madueke, Bellingham and Gordon bunched together at +240 — a reflection of real rotation uncertainty across England's front four beyond Kane and Saka. On the DR Congo side, Yoane Wissa's +600 is comfortably the shortest price on their roster, more than 300 points shorter than strike partner Cédric Bakambu (+650) — the market clearly treats Wissa as the one Congolese player capable of hurting England, consistent with him scoring three of DR Congo's four tournament goals so far.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Scorers 6 goals, 2 conceded in group stage Player · Role Anytime Harry Kane ST · Captain Focal point, primary penalty taker · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK -130 Marcus Rashford LW Clear second option · ⭐ BEST VALUE +220 Noni Madueke MF Rotation winger option +240 Jude Bellingham AM 5 goals combined with Kane in group stage +240 Anthony Gordon MF Rotation winger option +240 Bukayo Saka RW · Confirmed starter Assisted Bellingham's goal vs Panama +250 Morgan Rogers AM Likely impact-sub option +270 Declan Rice DM Set-piece delivery, occasional late runner +550 Nico O'Reilly LB Overlapping left-back +650 Elliot Anderson CM Tournament-leading line-breaking passer, shoots from range +700 Marc Guéhi CB Set-piece aerial threat +850 Djed Spence RB ⚠️ Filling in at RB amid England's injury crisis +950 Ezri Konsa CB Alternate to Stones centrally, or fills in at RB +1200 John Stones CB Alternate-lineup CB option today +1300 🇨🇩 DR Congo Scorers 4 goals in 3 group games Yoane Wissa FW 3 of DRC's 4 tournament goals · ⭐ TOP DRC PLAY +600 Cédric Bakambu FW 57 international goals, strike partner +650 Samuel Moutoussamy MF Midfield depth +1900 Ngal'ayel Mukau MF Midfield option +2000 Chancel Mbemba CB · Captain Backbone of the back five, over 100 caps +2200 Noah Sadiki MF Defensive-minded midfielder +3000 Arthur Masuaku LWB Left wing-back in the back five +3500 Aaron Wan-Bissaka RWB Right wing-back, Premier League experience +3500 Steve Kapuadi CB Part of the back five +4000 Axel Tuanzebe CB Part of the back five +4500 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer Primary penalty taker Focal point of a set-piece-heavy plan -130 $13→$10 profit Kane remains the clearest single route to breaking down DR Congo's back five, whether that comes from open play movement or a set piece. With Declan Rice's delivery a known weapon and DR Congo already shown to be vulnerable at corners against Portugal, this is the anchor play on the board. Verdict · Confirmed -130, board favorite · 2 units Focal point, penalty taker, England's clearest goal threat against a resolute low block. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value Marcus Rashford — Anytime Goalscorer Clear second option on the board Performs well against low blocks per ESPN +220 $10→$32 Rashford sits alone at +220, meaningfully shorter than the trio of Madueke, Bellingham and Gordon bunched at +240 — a real signal of confidence in his one-on-one ability against Arthur Masuaku, exactly the kind of isolation England will look to create out wide. Verdict · Confirmed +220, best value on the board · 1-2 units Clear second scoring option, well-suited to breaking down exactly this kind of low block. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Big-Moment Player Jude Bellingham — Anytime Goalscorer 5 goals combined with Kane in groups Scored the winner vs Panama +240 $10→$34 Bellingham is exactly the profile that unlocks stubborn low blocks — a genuine big-moment player who scored the goal that broke Panama open. Tied with Gordon and Madueke at +240, but with a confirmed starting role and recent scoring form neither winger currently has. Verdict · Confirmed +240, strong third pick · 1-2 units Big-moment quality at the same price as two rotation wingers — good value. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · DR Congo's Lone Threat Yoane Wissa — Anytime Goalscorer 3 of DRC's 4 tournament goals Header vs Portugal + brace vs Uzbekistan +600 $10→$70 If DR Congo score at all today, the overwhelming odds are it's Wissa — he's outscored his entire injury-hit Newcastle Premier League season inside this tournament alone, and England's makeshift right-back situation (Spence filling in out of position) is exactly the kind of matchup a clinical counter-attacking forward looks to exploit. Verdict · Confirmed +600, DR Congo's only real play · 1 unit The one Congolese player capable of hurting England, at a price that reflects real tournament form.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · England vs DR Congo · Today Noon ET ⭐⭐⭐ Harry Kane Penalty taker, focal point · board favorite · 2 units -130 ⭐⭐⭐ Marcus Rashford Clear second option, best value · 1-2 units +220 ⭐⭐ Jude Bellingham Big-moment player, scored last time out · 1-2 units +240 ⭐⭐ Yoane Wissa DR Congo's only real goal threat · 1 unit +600

🎲 Longshot Watch: England's Set-Piece Defenders Marc Guéhi (+850) and both centre-back options for today's makeshift back line — John Stones (+1300) and Ezri Konsa (+1200) — all carry live prices, reflecting England's set-piece presence and Declan Rice's delivery from dead balls. On the DR Congo side, captain Chancel Mbemba (+2200) is the only defender worth a dart given his experience and aerial threat at the other end. These are pure long shots, not primary plays.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Harry Kane Anytime (-130) + Marcus Rashford Anytime (+220) — as separate singles England's two most likely individual scorers against a defense that's shown it can be broken open by pace and movement in the channels. Cross-Match Combo Harry Kane Anytime (-130) + Yoane Wissa Anytime (+600) — as separate singles The most likely scorer on each side — live simultaneously only if DR Congo manage a rare goal alongside a comfortable England performance, matching the BTTS Yes underdog case. Full Match SGP Harry Kane Anytime (-130) + England To Qualify (-850) + England 1-0 Correct Score (+390) — check FD SGP builder Three correlated legs describing the market's cleanest read: a tight, single-goal England win with Kane the difference-maker. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. SGPs high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · England vs DR Congo Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff Noon ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Kane -130 · Rashford +220 · Bellingham +240 · Wissa +600

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Harry Kane -130 · Marcus Rashford +220 · Noni Madueke +240 · Jude Bellingham +240 · Anthony Gordon +240 · Bukayo Saka +250 · Morgan Rogers +270 · Declan Rice +550 · Yoane Wissa +600 · Cedric Bakambu +650 · Nico O'Reilly +650 · Elliot Anderson +700 · Marc Guehi +850 · Djed Spence +950 · Ezri Konsa +1200 · John Stones +1300 · Samuel Moutoussamy +1900 · Ngal'ayel Mukau +2000 · Chancel Mbemba +2200 · Noah Sadiki +3000 · Arthur Masuaku +3500 · Aaron Wan-Bissaka +3500 · Steve Kapuadi +4000 · Axel Tuanzebe +4500 · England To Qualify -850 / DR Congo +550 · BTTS No -230 · Under 2.5 Goals -132 · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/Ecuador winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER