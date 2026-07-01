FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

England vs DR Congo Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

England vs DR Congo Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026
England vs DR Congo Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TODAY · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
England vs DR Congo · Today, Wednesday July 1 · Kickoff 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX

England vs DR Congo: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today

Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel

🔥 Kane -130 · Rashford +220 · Madueke +240 · Bellingham +240 · Gordon +240 · Saka +250 · Wissa +600
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF NOON ET TODAY · KANE -130 (REG TIME ONLY) · RASHFORD +220 · MADUEKE +240 · BELLINGHAM +240 · GORDON +240 · SAKA +250 · ROGERS +270 (BENCH) · RICE +550 · WISSA +600 (DRC TOP) · FULL BOARD DOWN TO TUANZEBE +4500 · ENGLAND TO QUALIFY -850
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs DR Congo 🇨🇩 · Noon ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX
England To Qualify -850 · DR Congo +550 · BTTS No -230 · Under 2.5 -132
→ R16 vs MEX/ECU
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. If this match is level after 90 and goes to extra time, goals scored in the additional 30 minutes will not settle this market. Given how many previews expect a tight, low-event game, that distinction matters more than usual here.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 24 players deep — nearly every outfield player likely to feature for either side — from Harry Kane's market-leading -130 down to Axel Tuanzebe at +4500. That depth reflects two well-drilled sides on opposite ends of the attacking spectrum: England have five different attackers priced inside +270, while DR Congo's entire goal threat realistically runs through two players.

Kane sits alone at the top, but Rashford (+220) is the clear second option, with Madueke, Bellingham and Gordon bunched together at +240 — a reflection of real rotation uncertainty across England's front four beyond Kane and Saka. On the DR Congo side, Yoane Wissa's +600 is comfortably the shortest price on their roster, more than 300 points shorter than strike partner Cédric Bakambu (+650) — the market clearly treats Wissa as the one Congolese player capable of hurting England, consistent with him scoring three of DR Congo's four tournament goals so far.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Scorers 6 goals, 2 conceded in group stage
Player · Role
Anytime
Harry Kane ST · Captain
Focal point, primary penalty taker · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
-130
Marcus Rashford LW
Clear second option · ⭐ BEST VALUE
+220
Noni Madueke MF
Rotation winger option
+240
Jude Bellingham AM
5 goals combined with Kane in group stage
+240
Anthony Gordon MF
Rotation winger option
+240
Bukayo Saka RW · Confirmed starter
Assisted Bellingham's goal vs Panama
+250
Morgan Rogers AM
Likely impact-sub option
+270
Declan Rice DM
Set-piece delivery, occasional late runner
+550
Nico O'Reilly LB
Overlapping left-back
+650
Elliot Anderson CM
Tournament-leading line-breaking passer, shoots from range
+700
Marc Guéhi CB
Set-piece aerial threat
+850
Djed Spence RB ⚠️
Filling in at RB amid England's injury crisis
+950
Ezri Konsa CB
Alternate to Stones centrally, or fills in at RB
+1200
John Stones CB
Alternate-lineup CB option today
+1300
🇨🇩 DR Congo Scorers 4 goals in 3 group games
Yoane Wissa FW
3 of DRC's 4 tournament goals · ⭐ TOP DRC PLAY
+600
Cédric Bakambu FW
57 international goals, strike partner
+650
Samuel Moutoussamy MF
Midfield depth
+1900
Ngal'ayel Mukau MF
Midfield option
+2000
Chancel Mbemba CB · Captain
Backbone of the back five, over 100 caps
+2200
Noah Sadiki MF
Defensive-minded midfielder
+3000
Arthur Masuaku LWB
Left wing-back in the back five
+3500
Aaron Wan-Bissaka RWB
Right wing-back, Premier League experience
+3500
Steve Kapuadi CB
Part of the back five
+4000
Axel Tuanzebe CB
Part of the back five
+4500
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board
Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer
Primary penalty taker Focal point of a set-piece-heavy plan
-130
$13→$10 profit

Kane remains the clearest single route to breaking down DR Congo's back five, whether that comes from open play movement or a set piece. With Declan Rice's delivery a known weapon and DR Congo already shown to be vulnerable at corners against Portugal, this is the anchor play on the board.

Verdict · Confirmed -130, board favorite · 2 units
Focal point, penalty taker, England's clearest goal threat against a resolute low block.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value
Marcus Rashford — Anytime Goalscorer
Clear second option on the board Performs well against low blocks per ESPN
+220
$10→$32

Rashford sits alone at +220, meaningfully shorter than the trio of Madueke, Bellingham and Gordon bunched at +240 — a real signal of confidence in his one-on-one ability against Arthur Masuaku, exactly the kind of isolation England will look to create out wide.

Verdict · Confirmed +220, best value on the board · 1-2 units
Clear second scoring option, well-suited to breaking down exactly this kind of low block.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Big-Moment Player
Jude Bellingham — Anytime Goalscorer
5 goals combined with Kane in groups Scored the winner vs Panama
+240
$10→$34

Bellingham is exactly the profile that unlocks stubborn low blocks — a genuine big-moment player who scored the goal that broke Panama open. Tied with Gordon and Madueke at +240, but with a confirmed starting role and recent scoring form neither winger currently has.

Verdict · Confirmed +240, strong third pick · 1-2 units
Big-moment quality at the same price as two rotation wingers — good value.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · DR Congo's Lone Threat
Yoane Wissa — Anytime Goalscorer
3 of DRC's 4 tournament goals Header vs Portugal + brace vs Uzbekistan
+600
$10→$70

If DR Congo score at all today, the overwhelming odds are it's Wissa — he's outscored his entire injury-hit Newcastle Premier League season inside this tournament alone, and England's makeshift right-back situation (Spence filling in out of position) is exactly the kind of matchup a clinical counter-attacking forward looks to exploit.

Verdict · Confirmed +600, DR Congo's only real play · 1 unit
The one Congolese player capable of hurting England, at a price that reflects real tournament form.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · England vs DR Congo · Today Noon ET
⭐⭐⭐ Harry Kane
Penalty taker, focal point · board favorite · 2 units
-130
⭐⭐⭐ Marcus Rashford
Clear second option, best value · 1-2 units
+220
⭐⭐ Jude Bellingham
Big-moment player, scored last time out · 1-2 units
+240
⭐⭐ Yoane Wissa
DR Congo's only real goal threat · 1 unit
+600
🎲 Longshot Watch: England's Set-Piece Defenders

Marc Guéhi (+850) and both centre-back options for today's makeshift back line — John Stones (+1300) and Ezri Konsa (+1200) — all carry live prices, reflecting England's set-piece presence and Declan Rice's delivery from dead balls. On the DR Congo side, captain Chancel Mbemba (+2200) is the only defender worth a dart given his experience and aerial threat at the other end. These are pure long shots, not primary plays.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Harry Kane Anytime (-130) + Marcus Rashford Anytime (+220) — as separate singles
England's two most likely individual scorers against a defense that's shown it can be broken open by pace and movement in the channels.
Cross-Match Combo
Harry Kane Anytime (-130) + Yoane Wissa Anytime (+600) — as separate singles
The most likely scorer on each side — live simultaneously only if DR Congo manage a rare goal alongside a comfortable England performance, matching the BTTS Yes underdog case.
Full Match SGP
Harry Kane Anytime (-130) + England To Qualify (-850) + England 1-0 Correct Score (+390) — check FD SGP builder
Three correlated legs describing the market's cleanest read: a tight, single-goal England win with Kane the difference-maker.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. SGPs high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · England vs DR Congo Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff Noon ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta
Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now
Kane -130 · Rashford +220 · Bellingham +240 · Wissa +600
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Harry Kane -130 · Marcus Rashford +220 · Noni Madueke +240 · Jude Bellingham +240 · Anthony Gordon +240 · Bukayo Saka +250 · Morgan Rogers +270 · Declan Rice +550 · Yoane Wissa +600 · Cedric Bakambu +650 · Nico O'Reilly +650 · Elliot Anderson +700 · Marc Guehi +850 · Djed Spence +950 · Ezri Konsa +1200 · John Stones +1300 · Samuel Moutoussamy +1900 · Ngal'ayel Mukau +2000 · Chancel Mbemba +2200 · Noah Sadiki +3000 · Arthur Masuaku +3500 · Aaron Wan-Bissaka +3500 · Steve Kapuadi +4000 · Axel Tuanzebe +4500 · England To Qualify -850 / DR Congo +550 · BTTS No -230 · Under 2.5 Goals -132 · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/Ecuador winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Who do you think scores a goal today in the England vs DR Congo World Cup match? New customers can get 250/1 odds on your $1 Team USA to Reach the Round of 16 Wager. You can get up to $250 in CASH if your $1 bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup