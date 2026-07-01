England vs DR Congo Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026
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England vs DR Congo: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 24 players deep — nearly every outfield player likely to feature for either side — from Harry Kane's market-leading -130 down to Axel Tuanzebe at +4500. That depth reflects two well-drilled sides on opposite ends of the attacking spectrum: England have five different attackers priced inside +270, while DR Congo's entire goal threat realistically runs through two players.
Kane sits alone at the top, but Rashford (+220) is the clear second option, with Madueke, Bellingham and Gordon bunched together at +240 — a reflection of real rotation uncertainty across England's front four beyond Kane and Saka. On the DR Congo side, Yoane Wissa's +600 is comfortably the shortest price on their roster, more than 300 points shorter than strike partner Cédric Bakambu (+650) — the market clearly treats Wissa as the one Congolese player capable of hurting England, consistent with him scoring three of DR Congo's four tournament goals so far.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
Kane remains the clearest single route to breaking down DR Congo's back five, whether that comes from open play movement or a set piece. With Declan Rice's delivery a known weapon and DR Congo already shown to be vulnerable at corners against Portugal, this is the anchor play on the board.
Rashford sits alone at +220, meaningfully shorter than the trio of Madueke, Bellingham and Gordon bunched at +240 — a real signal of confidence in his one-on-one ability against Arthur Masuaku, exactly the kind of isolation England will look to create out wide.
Bellingham is exactly the profile that unlocks stubborn low blocks — a genuine big-moment player who scored the goal that broke Panama open. Tied with Gordon and Madueke at +240, but with a confirmed starting role and recent scoring form neither winger currently has.
If DR Congo score at all today, the overwhelming odds are it's Wissa — he's outscored his entire injury-hit Newcastle Premier League season inside this tournament alone, and England's makeshift right-back situation (Spence filling in out of position) is exactly the kind of matchup a clinical counter-attacking forward looks to exploit.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Marc Guéhi (+850) and both centre-back options for today's makeshift back line — John Stones (+1300) and Ezri Konsa (+1200) — all carry live prices, reflecting England's set-piece presence and Declan Rice's delivery from dead balls. On the DR Congo side, captain Chancel Mbemba (+2200) is the only defender worth a dart given his experience and aerial threat at the other end. These are pure long shots, not primary plays.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Harry Kane -130 · Marcus Rashford +220 · Noni Madueke +240 · Jude Bellingham +240 · Anthony Gordon +240 · Bukayo Saka +250 · Morgan Rogers +270 · Declan Rice +550 · Yoane Wissa +600 · Cedric Bakambu +650 · Nico O'Reilly +650 · Elliot Anderson +700 · Marc Guehi +850 · Djed Spence +950 · Ezri Konsa +1200 · John Stones +1300 · Samuel Moutoussamy +1900 · Ngal'ayel Mukau +2000 · Chancel Mbemba +2200 · Noah Sadiki +3000 · Arthur Masuaku +3500 · Aaron Wan-Bissaka +3500 · Steve Kapuadi +4000 · Axel Tuanzebe +4500 · England To Qualify -850 / DR Congo +550 · BTTS No -230 · Under 2.5 Goals -132 · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/Ecuador winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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