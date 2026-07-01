World Cup Predictions Today: Belgium vs. Senegal Prediction, Picks and Best Bets (July 1)

Belgium vs. Senegal Picks in Summary

Senegal Moneyline (+260)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as Senegal and Belgium meet up at 4 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Belgium vs Senegal Prediction World Cup Today

Senegal is a side that's impressed me in this tourney, and I think this match is going to be more even than the market has it, leading me to back Senegal's moneyline odds.

Drawn into a difficult group alongside France and Norway, Senegal mustered just three points via a win over Iraq but mostly gave France (3-1 loss) and Norway (3-2 loss) competitive matches and showed they can generate chances versus quality opposition.

Belgium had a much easier group but wasn't very good -- especially in attack -- outside of a much-needed 5-1 win over New Zealand in Matchday 3, a victory that came after underwhelming draws against Egypt (1-1) and Iran (0-0).

Despite a talented roster, Belgium just haven't looked all that dangerous going forward other than the New Zealand match, and New Zealand is poor defensively, allowing multiple goals in all of their matches. Senegal has shown it can score goals, and I think they have the defensive ability to frustrate Belgium.

If you want to play it safer, you can take Senegal to qualify for the next round at +136 odds, a wager that covers extra time and penalties.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place today at 8 p.m. ET.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +340 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +410 and Spain at +600.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.