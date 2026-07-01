World Cup Predictions Today: US vs. Bosnia Picks, Best Bets and Props (July 1)

USA vs. Bosnia Picks in Summary

US First-Half Moneyline (-130)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as the United States faces Bosnia at 8 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

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USA vs Bosnia Prediction World Cup Today

Mauricio Pochettino's club teams have mostly been known for playing an aggressive, high-tempo style with a fierce press. I wasn't sure he'd be able to replicate that with the US. While we'll have to see how the Americans look if they come up against an elite side, they've absolutely delivered Poch-style ball so far this summer.

One of the common themes so far for the USA is punching opponents in the mouth early. Outside of the Turkey game when the US sat several key players, they've started games at a blistering pace, putting three first-half goals past Paraguay in a dominant showing and scoring twice on Australia in the first half in Matchday 2.

There will be no resting of players today, and we'll likely see Christian Pulisic's return to the starting lineup. A good Paraguay defense -- one that just held Germany to one goal over 120 minutes -- had no answer for Pulisic in the opener as he repeatedly cut them open. He's also a key cog in the Americans' press, which should be very lively early.

There's also the home crowd element. The Americans' energetic style and the raucous home atmospheres worked hand in hand early in matches in group play, and it should be an electric occasion at Levi's Stadium on Thursday as this is one of the biggest matches in the history of US soccer.

Bosnia aren't a pushover, but at the same time, the US is a -280 moneyline favorite for a reason. After a quality showing in a 1-1 draw at Canada, Bosnia was rolled 4-1 by Switzerland before topping a poor Qatar team 3-1 to advance. This is a tough spot for Bosnia, and I'm not sure they'll be able to cope with the US early in the match.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place today at 8 p.m. ET.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +340 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +410 and Spain at +600.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.