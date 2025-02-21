John Battaglia Memorial Stakes Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 2/22/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the John Battaglia Memorial Stakes on Saturday, February 22nd.

John Battaglia Memorial Stakes Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

John Battaglia Memorial Stakes Odds

These are the horses entered in the 2025 edition of the Stakes, along with their trainers, jockeys, post positions, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Spirit Rags Marcelino Salas Santo Sanjur 20-1 2 Shan Ed Moger, Jr. Albin Jimenez 30-1 3 Studlydoright John Robb Xavier Perez 8-1 4 Calling Card Mike Maker Gerardo Corrales 10-1 5 California Burrito Thomas Drury, Jr. Irving Moncada 8-1 6 Banks Joe Sharp Adam Beschizza 15-1 7 Baby Max Kelsey Danner Abel Cedillo 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

