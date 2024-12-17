Joe Mixon Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Joe Mixon and the Houston Texans will play the Kansas City Chiefs and their third-ranked run defense (91.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Mixon a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Chiefs? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Mixon vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.7

17.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 85.82

85.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.70

0.70 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.35

24.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Mixon Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Mixon is currently the eighth-ranked player in fantasy (28th overall), with 190.7 total fantasy points (17.3 per game).

In his last three games, Mixon has put up 28.0 fantasy points (9.3 per game), rushing for 146 yards and scoring one touchdown on 46 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 74 yards on 14 grabs (18 targets) as a receiver.

Mixon has delivered 76.3 total fantasy points (15.3 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 91 times for 301 yards and five scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 162 yards on 18 receptions (26 targets).

The high point of Mixon's fantasy season was a Week 11 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he put up 33.3 fantasy points (20 carries, 109 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 44 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Joe Mixon stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, rushing 14 times for 22 yards, with five receptions for 23 yards as a receiver (4.5 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Kansas City has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Chiefs have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Kansas City has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Chiefs this year.

