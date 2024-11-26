Joe Mixon Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Joe Mixon and the Houston Texans will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 26th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (135.5 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Mixon, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Jaguars.

Mixon vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.8

16.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.4

18.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 88.11

88.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.81

0.81 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.26

23.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Mixon Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Mixon has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 18.6 fantasy points per game (167.2 total points). Overall, he is 19th in fantasy points.

During his last three games, Mixon has 52.8 total fantasy points (17.6 per game), carrying the ball 59 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 111 yards on nine catches (14 targets).

Mixon has generated 88.8 fantasy points (17.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 385 yards with six touchdowns on 108 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 143 yards on 13 grabs (20 targets).

The peak of Mixon's fantasy season was a Week 11 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he put up 33.3 fantasy points (20 carries, 109 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 44 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Joe Mixon delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (4.5 points) last week against the Tennessee Titans, running for 22 yards on 14 carries with five catches for 23 yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Four players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Jaguars have allowed four players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of six players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 20 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Jacksonville this year.

Two players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Jaguars this year.

