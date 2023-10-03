Joe Burrow Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the league (242.5 yards conceded per game).

Is Burrow a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Cardinals? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Burrow vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.11

18.11 Projected Passing Yards: 258.88

258.88 Projected Passing TDs: 1.77

1.77 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.11

15.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

With 31.5 fantasy points this season (7.9 per game), Burrow is the 31st-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 95th among all players.

During his last three games, Burrow has piled up 646 passing yards (73-of-120) for two passing TDs with two picks, leading to 28.3 fantasy points (9.4 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed four yards rushing on seven carries.

The high point of Burrow's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Baltimore Ravens, a matchup in which he tallied 15.4 fantasy points -- 27-of-41 (65.9%), 222 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT.

From a fantasy standpoint, Joe Burrow delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (3.2 points) in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, throwing for 82 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed one player to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cardinals have given up a touchdown reception by five players this season.

Arizona has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

