3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 8/29/25

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream (24-14) will host an injury-ravaged Dallas Wings (9-30) group tonight, and that should spell points for the home team.

Dallas is confirmed to be without the following players: Arike Ogunbowale, Li Yueru, JJ Quinerly, and Luisa Geiselsoder. To add, Aziaha James and Haley Jones are both doubtful while Paige Bueckers is questionable. Even if Bueckers suits up, the Wings will have just three of their top-12 players (by total minutes played this season) available tonight. Oof. We're talking about a Dallas team that already surrenders 87.8 points per game (second-most in WNBA), so I'm expecting the Dream to feast on the offensive end.

On the season, Atlanta is tied for the third-best offensive rating. Dallas has given up 90, 95, and 101 points to less efficient offenses across the past three games. The Wings are coughing up 90.4 points per game across their last 20 contests, as well as 91.9 points to the top-seven offenses in the split.

Armed with outside and inside forces in Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner, the Dream should have their way tonight. And instead of asking them to cover a 16.5-point spread in fear that inferior competition could lead to a so-so defensive effort from the Dream, I'd rather ask them to pack on the points.

Rhyne Howard has cashed in at least three threes in 57.6% of games this season -- up from the 50.5% implied probability on these -102 odds.

The Wings allow opponents 9.3 made threes (third-most in WNBA) on a league-best 38.3% three-point percentage. They have given up an eye-popping 12.0 made threes across their last five games.

Notably, Howard is averaging 4.3 made threes against teams that allow nine-plus made threes per game. She cleared this prop in all but one of seven contests in the split and she nailed four-plus threes in all but two of those games.

With that, we can also target Howard 4+ Made Threes at +250 odds. She's made four-plus threes in 42.3% of total games -- up from the 28.6% implied probability via these +250 odds.

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks

Kelsey Plum can't stop scoring. She's put 20-plus points on the board in six straight games and is a good bet to post 25-plus points at +245 odds.

A date between the Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever means a high total (179.5) and close spread (2.0), as these teams are second and third in pace since the All-Star break and second and fourth in scoring on the season. Indiana lets up 51.3 points per game to opposing guards (fourth-most).

Plum has scored 20, 20, 20, 25, 26, and 28 points across her last six games against top-five pace teams, including a 25-point outing versus Indiana.

At home with two full days of rest since her last game, Plum can go to work in this matchup. It could help that she's due for shooting regression, as the 38.5% career three-point shooter has gone a rough 3 for 16 (18.8%) from behind the arc across her last two games.

