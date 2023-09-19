Joe Burrow Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will be up against the fourth-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Rams (150.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Burrow vs. Rams Game Info

Burrow vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.58

9.58 Projected Passing Yards: 130.18

130.18 Projected Passing TDs: 1.00

1.00 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.51

7.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

Burrow is the 34th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 116th overall, as he has tallied 18.6 total fantasy points (9.3 per game).

In two games this season, Burrow has piled up 304 passing yards (41-of-72) with two passing TDs and one pick, leading to 18.6 fantasy points.

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow put up 15.4 fantasy points, amassing 222 passing yards with two touchdowns and one pick while chipping in five rushing yards with his legs.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles is yet to allow a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to throw two or more TDs in a game this season.

Los Angeles' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of One player has hauled in a TD pass versus the Rams this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

