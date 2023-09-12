Joe Burrow Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Baltimore Ravens -- whose passing defense was ranked 26th in the NFL last season (232.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Burrow for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Ravens? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Burrow vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.52

18.52 Projected Passing Yards: 263.84

263.84 Projected Passing TDs: 1.88

1.88 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.09

14.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow 2022 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this season, Burrow accumulated 3.2 fantasy points. He finished 14-of-31 for 82 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In Week 7 last year versus the Atlanta Falcons, Burrow posted a season-best 39.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: 34-of-42 (81%), 481 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 20 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 6 versus the New Orleans Saints, Burrow recorded 32.5 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the year), with these numbers: 28-of-37 (75.7%), 300 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 25 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 18 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- Burrow finished with 11.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: 25-of-42 (59.5%), 215 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 8 versus the Cleveland Browns), Burrow finished with 13.5 fantasy points -- 25-of-35 (71.4%), 232 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Against Baltimore last year, five players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Ravens allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Baltimore allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Ravens last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Baltimore gave up more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

The Ravens allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Against Baltimore last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Ravens allowed one player to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Baltimore allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

Last year, the Ravens didn't allow any player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

