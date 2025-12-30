Joe Burrow Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Cleveland Browns, who have the second-ranked pass defense in the league (163.8 yards conceded per game).

Is Burrow a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Browns? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Joe Burrow Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 Projected Passing Yards: 244.13

244.13 Projected Passing TDs: 2.03

2.03 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.12

12.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

With 113.3 fantasy points in 2025 (16.2 per game), Burrow is the 34th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 118th overall.

In his last three games, Burrow has amassed 54.9 fantasy points (18.3 per game), completing 74-of-102 passes for 839 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 13 rushing yards on seven carries.

Burrow has connected on 123-of-184 throws for 1,384 yards, with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 97.5 total fantasy points (19.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 21 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

The peak of Burrow's fantasy season came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, when he piled up 29.0 fantasy points with six rushing yards on two carries.

From a fantasy perspective, Joe Burrow disappointed his fantasy managers against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15, when he mustered only 5.5 fantasy points -- 25-of-39 (64.1%), 225 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Browns Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed six players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Only two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Browns this year.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this season.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass against the Browns this season.

Cleveland has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to just three players this season.

The Browns have allowed only three players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cleveland has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Browns have allowed only three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

