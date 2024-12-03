Joe Burrow Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

In Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), QB Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league (212.1 yards allowed per game).

Burrow vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 20.9

20.9 Projected Passing Yards: 264.82

264.82 Projected Passing TDs: 2.11

2.11 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.34

20.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

Burrow has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking third with 21.6 fantasy points per game (259.5 total points). He is third in fantasy points among all players.

Over his last three games, Burrow has tallied 82.0 fantasy points (27.3 per game), as he's amassed 1,093 yards on 90-of-144 passing with 10 touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 43 rushing yards on six carries.

Burrow has compiled 1,578 passing yards (143-of-220) with 16 TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 124.0 fantasy points (24.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 69 yards rushing on 12 carries.

The peak of Burrow's fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, when he compiled 33.8 fantasy points with 392 passing yards, five TDs, and one pick.

From a fantasy standpoint, Joe Burrow disappointed his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots in Week 1, when he managed only 8.1 fantasy points -- 21-of-29 (72.4%), 164 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

Dallas has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Cowboys have allowed five players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

