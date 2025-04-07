FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golf

Joaquin Niemann Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Joaquin Niemann 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Niemann's odds to win the Masters are set at +2800, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for ninth and suggests an implied probability of 3.5%.

Joaquin Niemann Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Niemann has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year
Finish
2024T22
2023T16
2022T35
2021T40
2018MC

Niemann has made four of five cuts at Augusta National but has an over-par scoring average of 73.17. Only 2 of his 18 rounds (11.1%) have been sub-70 at Augusta, as well.

Joaquin Niemann Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Niemann has been playing great golf on the LIV Tour and has two wins since February.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date
Tournament
Tour
Finish
4/6/25LIV MiamiLIVT33
3/16/25LIV SingaporeLIV1
3/9/25LIV Hong KongLIVT12
2/16/25LIV AdelaideLIV1
2/8/25LIV RiyadhLIVT33
2/2/05International Series IndiaASAT3

Joaquin Niemann 2025 Key Stats

Here are Niemann's LIV Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters.

Stats
Value
Rank
Driving Distance317.85th
Driving Accuracy59.5%19th
Greens in Regulation %72.2%7th
Scrambling64.0%7th
Putting Average1.587th

