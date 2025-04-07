Joaquin Niemann Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Joaquin Niemann 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Niemann's odds to win the Masters are set at +2800, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for ninth and suggests an implied probability of 3.5%.

Joaquin Niemann Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Niemann has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 T22 2023 T16 2022 T35 2021 T40 2018 MC

Niemann has made four of five cuts at Augusta National but has an over-par scoring average of 73.17. Only 2 of his 18 rounds (11.1%) have been sub-70 at Augusta, as well.

Joaquin Niemann Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Niemann has been playing great golf on the LIV Tour and has two wins since February.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 4/6/25 LIV Miami LIV T33 3/16/25 LIV Singapore LIV 1 3/9/25 LIV Hong Kong LIV T12 2/16/25 LIV Adelaide LIV 1 2/8/25 LIV Riyadh LIV T33 2/2/05 International Series India ASA T3

Joaquin Niemann 2025 Key Stats

Here are Niemann's LIV Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters.

Stats Value Rank Driving Distance 317.8 5th Driving Accuracy 59.5% 19th Greens in Regulation % 72.2% 7th Scrambling 64.0% 7th Putting Average 1.58 7th

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.