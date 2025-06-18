Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 18
The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs is one of many solid options on today's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Mariners (36-35), Red Sox (38-36)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 50.82%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.18%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Andrew Heaney
- Records: Tigers (47-27), Pirates (29-45)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -300
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +245
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 66.65%
- Pirates Win Probability: 33.35%
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Adam Mazur vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Marlins (29-42), Phillies (43-30)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -190
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 65.26%
- Marlins Win Probability: 34.74%
Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. German Marquez
- Records: Nationals (30-43), Rockies (16-57)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -178
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 58.06%
- Rockies Win Probability: 41.94%
Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Yankees (42-30), Angels (35-37)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -235
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 69.61%
- Angels Win Probability: 30.39%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Blue Jays (39-33), Diamondbacks (36-36)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.81%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.19%
Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Reds (38-35), Twins (36-36)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -116
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 58.42%
- Twins Win Probability: 41.58%
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Paul Blackburn
- Records: Braves (32-39), Mets (45-28)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -178
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 59.08%
- Mets Win Probability: 40.92%
Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Rays (40-33), Orioles (31-41)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -130
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 60.32%
- Orioles Win Probability: 39.68%
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: White Sox (23-50), Cardinals (38-35)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -196
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 61.46%
- White Sox Win Probability: 38.54%
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Cubs (45-28), Brewers (39-35)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -152
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 60.08%
- Brewers Win Probability: 39.92%
Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Kris Bubic
- Records: Rangers (36-37), Royals (35-38)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -136
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 61.20%
- Rangers Win Probability: 38.80%
Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Logan Allen
- Records: Giants (41-31), Guardians (35-35)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -138
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 58.65%
- Guardians Win Probability: 41.35%
Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Athletics (30-44), Astros (41-31)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -168
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 57.81%
- Athletics Win Probability: 42.19%
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Dodgers (44-29), Padres (39-32)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.05%
- Padres Win Probability: 40.95%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.