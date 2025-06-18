Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 18

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs is one of many solid options on today's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and NESN

MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and NESN Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Garrett Crochet

Luis Castillo vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Mariners (36-35), Red Sox (38-36)

Mariners (36-35), Red Sox (38-36) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.82%

50.82% Mariners Win Probability: 49.18%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and SportsNet PT

FDSDET and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Andrew Heaney

Tarik Skubal vs. Andrew Heaney Records: Tigers (47-27), Pirates (29-45)

Tigers (47-27), Pirates (29-45) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -300

-300 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +245

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 66.65%

66.65% Pirates Win Probability: 33.35%

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

FDSFL and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Adam Mazur vs. Ranger Suarez

Adam Mazur vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Marlins (29-42), Phillies (43-30)

Marlins (29-42), Phillies (43-30) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 65.26%

65.26% Marlins Win Probability: 34.74%

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and COLR

MASN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. German Marquez

Mitchell Parker vs. German Marquez Records: Nationals (30-43), Rockies (16-57)

Nationals (30-43), Rockies (16-57) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 58.06%

58.06% Rockies Win Probability: 41.94%

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and FDSW

Amazon Prime Video and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Ryan Yarbrough vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Yankees (42-30), Angels (35-37)

Yankees (42-30), Angels (35-37) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Angels Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 69.61%

69.61% Angels Win Probability: 30.39%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and ARID

SNET and ARID Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Eric Lauer vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Blue Jays (39-33), Diamondbacks (36-36)

Blue Jays (39-33), Diamondbacks (36-36) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.81%

52.81% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.19%

Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and MNNT

FDSOH and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Bailey Ober

Nick Lodolo vs. Bailey Ober Records: Reds (38-35), Twins (36-36)

Reds (38-35), Twins (36-36) Reds Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Twins Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 58.42%

58.42% Twins Win Probability: 41.58%

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and SNY

FDSSO and SNY Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Paul Blackburn

Chris Sale vs. Paul Blackburn Records: Braves (32-39), Mets (45-28)

Braves (32-39), Mets (45-28) Braves Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Mets Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 59.08%

59.08% Mets Win Probability: 40.92%

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2

FDSSUN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Trevor Rogers

Taj Bradley vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Rays (40-33), Orioles (31-41)

Rays (40-33), Orioles (31-41) Rays Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 60.32%

60.32% Orioles Win Probability: 39.68%

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSMW

CHSN and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Sonny Gray

Sean Burke vs. Sonny Gray Records: White Sox (23-50), Cardinals (38-35)

White Sox (23-50), Cardinals (38-35) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 61.46%

61.46% White Sox Win Probability: 38.54%

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI

MARQ and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Jameson Taillon vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Cubs (45-28), Brewers (39-35)

Cubs (45-28), Brewers (39-35) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 60.08%

60.08% Brewers Win Probability: 39.92%

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSKC

RSN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Kris Bubic

Patrick Corbin vs. Kris Bubic Records: Rangers (36-37), Royals (35-38)

Rangers (36-37), Royals (35-38) Royals Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 61.20%

61.20% Rangers Win Probability: 38.80%

Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CLEG

NBCS-BA and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Logan Allen

Justin Verlander vs. Logan Allen Records: Giants (41-31), Guardians (35-35)

Giants (41-31), Guardians (35-35) Giants Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 58.65%

58.65% Guardians Win Probability: 41.35%

Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN

NBCS-CA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Framber Valdez

Luis Severino vs. Framber Valdez Records: Athletics (30-44), Astros (41-31)

Athletics (30-44), Astros (41-31) Astros Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.81%

57.81% Athletics Win Probability: 42.19%

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Stephen Kolek

Emmet Sheehan vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Dodgers (44-29), Padres (39-32)

Dodgers (44-29), Padres (39-32) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Padres Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.05%

59.05% Padres Win Probability: 40.95%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.