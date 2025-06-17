FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Jalen Williams MVP Odds Soar After NBA Finals Game 5 Performance

Aidan Cotter
Aidan CotterAidanCotterFD

Jalen Williams MVP Odds Soar After NBA Finals Game 5 Performance

A 40-point explosion in Game 5 of the NBA Finals helped Jalen Williams lead his Oklahoma City Thunder to a 3-2 series lead over the Indiana Pacers.

After that performance, Williams is now averaging 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in the Finals. He's shooting 45% overall, including 32% from beyond the arc and 83% from the free-throw line.

Thanks to his recent play, Williams' NBA Finals MVP odds have soared in recent games. Let's dive into Jalen Williams Finals MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and see where J-Dub falls in line following his 40-point performance in Game 5.

Jalen Williams Finals MVP Odds

Williams' NBA Finals MVP odds have fluctuated throughout the Finals, but he didn't jump into serious contention until after Game 5.

  • Before the NBA Finals: +5000
  • After Game 1: +4800
  • After Game 2: +5500
  • After Game 3: +8000
  • After Game 4: +3500
  • After Game 5: +700

After a quiet first few games of the series, Jalen Williams has popped for 26, 27, and 40 points across the last three games. He's shooting 51% from the floor during this stretch.

NBA Finals MVP Odds

Here are the current NBA Finals MVP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Finals MVP 2024-25
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jalen Williams
Pascal Siakam
Tyrese Haliburton
Chet Holmgren
Alex Caruso

Odds/lines subject to change

Heading into Game 6, Jalen Williams has the second-shortest odds to win the 2025 NBA Finals MVP at +700.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

