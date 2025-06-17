Jalen Williams MVP Odds Soar After NBA Finals Game 5 Performance

A 40-point explosion in Game 5 of the NBA Finals helped Jalen Williams lead his Oklahoma City Thunder to a 3-2 series lead over the Indiana Pacers.

After that performance, Williams is now averaging 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in the Finals. He's shooting 45% overall, including 32% from beyond the arc and 83% from the free-throw line.

Thanks to his recent play, Williams' NBA Finals MVP odds have soared in recent games. Let's dive into Jalen Williams Finals MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and see where J-Dub falls in line following his 40-point performance in Game 5.

Jalen Williams Finals MVP Odds

Williams' NBA Finals MVP odds have fluctuated throughout the Finals, but he didn't jump into serious contention until after Game 5.

Before the NBA Finals : +5000

: +5000 After Game 1 : +4800

: +4800 After Game 2 : +5500

: +5500 After Game 3 : +8000

: +8000 After Game 4 : +3500

: +3500 After Game 5: +700

After a quiet first few games of the series, Jalen Williams has popped for 26, 27, and 40 points across the last three games. He's shooting 51% from the floor during this stretch.

NBA Finals MVP Odds

Here are the current NBA Finals MVP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Finals MVP 2024-25 NBA Finals MVP 2024-25 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -650 Jalen Williams +700 Pascal Siakam +1400 Tyrese Haliburton +9000 Chet Holmgren +50000 Alex Caruso +50000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Heading into Game 6, Jalen Williams has the second-shortest odds to win the 2025 NBA Finals MVP at +700.

