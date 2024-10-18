menu item
NHL

Jets vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Winnipeg Jets versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Sharks Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (3-0) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-2-2)
  • Date: Friday, October 18, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Jets (-315)Sharks (+250)5.5

Jets vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (78.1%)

Jets vs Sharks Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Jets vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Jets versus Sharks on October 18 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Jets vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Sharks, Winnipeg is the favorite at -315, and San Jose is +250 playing on the road.

