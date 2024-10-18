Jets vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 18

The Winnipeg Jets versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Jets vs Sharks Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (3-0) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-2-2)

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Friday, October 18, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-315) Sharks (+250) 5.5

Jets vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (78.1%)

Jets vs Sharks Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Jets vs Sharks Over/Under

Jets versus Sharks on October 18 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Jets vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Sharks, Winnipeg is the favorite at -315, and San Jose is +250 playing on the road.

