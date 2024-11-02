Jets vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 3

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Jets vs Lightning Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (10-1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-4)

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-134) Lightning (+112) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (63%)

Jets vs Lightning Puck Line

The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Jets are +186 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -235.

Jets vs Lightning Over/Under

Jets versus Lightning on November 3 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -138.

Jets vs Lightning Moneyline

Winnipeg is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +112 underdog on the road.

