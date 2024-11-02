menu item
Jets vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jets vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 3

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Jets vs Lightning Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (10-1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-4)
  • Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-134)Lightning (+112)6.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (63%)

Jets vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Jets are +186 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -235.

Jets vs Lightning Over/Under

  • Jets versus Lightning on November 3 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -138.

Jets vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +112 underdog on the road.

