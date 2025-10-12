MLB
Sunday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 12
The Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today. Check out the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:03 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Mariners (90-72)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -166
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 52.56%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.44%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.