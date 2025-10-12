FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sunday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 12

The Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today. Check out the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:03 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Bryce Miller
  • Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Mariners (90-72)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -166
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 52.56%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.44%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup