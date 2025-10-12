Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 1 on Oct. 12
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Seattle Mariners for Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs Mariners Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (94-68) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-72)
- Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
- Time: 8:03 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: FOX
Blue Jays vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TOR: (-166) | SEA: (+140)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+125) | SEA: +1.5 (-150)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Blue Jays vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 10-11, 3.59 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-6, 5.68 ERA
The probable pitchers are Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA) for the Blue Jays and Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68 ERA) for the Mariners. Gausman and his team have a record of 16-17-0 against the spread when he starts. When Gausman starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-10. The Mariners have gone 7-12-0 ATS in Miller's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners have a 2-5 record in Miller's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (52.6%)
Blue Jays vs Mariners Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Mariners, Toronto is the favorite at -166, and Seattle is +140 playing on the road.
Blue Jays vs Mariners Spread
- The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Blue Jays are +125 to cover, and the Mariners are -150.
Blue Jays vs Mariners Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Mariners game on Oct. 12, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!
Blue Jays vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been victorious in 50, or 59.5%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Toronto has been victorious 21 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 89 of their 164 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 94-70-0 in 164 games with a line this season.
- The Mariners have won 20 of the 42 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.6%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Seattle has a record of 3-3 (50%).
- The Mariners have played in 161 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-70-5).
- The Mariners have collected a 72-89-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.7% of the time).
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .381 while slugging .467.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 41st in slugging.
- Guerrero hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with three home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.
- George Springer has 153 hits and an OBP of .397, both of which lead the Blue Jays this season. He's batting .307 and slugging .556.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.
- Ernie Clement is batting .277 with a .398 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.
- Clement has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .588 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.
- Alejandro Kirk is batting .282 with a .348 OBP and 76 RBI for Toronto this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has totaled 147 hits with a .359 on-base percentage, leading the Mariners in both statistics. He's batting .247 and slugging .589.
- He is 98th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Raleigh takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and eight RBIs.
- Julio Rodriguez paces his team with a .474 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- He is currently 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Josh Naylor is hitting .295 with 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks.
- Eugenio Suarez has 28 doubles, 49 home runs and 46 walks while batting .228.
Blue Jays vs Mariners Head to Head
- 5/11/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/10/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/9/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/18/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/7/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/6/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/5/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/10/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!