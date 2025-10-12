Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 1 on Oct. 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Seattle Mariners for Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (94-68) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-72)

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Sunday, October 12, 2025 Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

8:03 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FOX

Blue Jays vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-166) | SEA: (+140)

TOR: (-166) | SEA: (+140) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+125) | SEA: +1.5 (-150)

TOR: -1.5 (+125) | SEA: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 10-11, 3.59 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-6, 5.68 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA) for the Blue Jays and Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68 ERA) for the Mariners. Gausman and his team have a record of 16-17-0 against the spread when he starts. When Gausman starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-10. The Mariners have gone 7-12-0 ATS in Miller's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners have a 2-5 record in Miller's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (52.6%)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Mariners, Toronto is the favorite at -166, and Seattle is +140 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Blue Jays are +125 to cover, and the Mariners are -150.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Mariners game on Oct. 12, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 50, or 59.5%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 21 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 89 of their 164 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 94-70-0 in 164 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have won 20 of the 42 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.6%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Seattle has a record of 3-3 (50%).

The Mariners have played in 161 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-70-5).

The Mariners have collected a 72-89-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.7% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .381 while slugging .467.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 41st in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with three home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

George Springer has 153 hits and an OBP of .397, both of which lead the Blue Jays this season. He's batting .307 and slugging .556.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement is batting .277 with a .398 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Clement has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .588 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .282 with a .348 OBP and 76 RBI for Toronto this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has totaled 147 hits with a .359 on-base percentage, leading the Mariners in both statistics. He's batting .247 and slugging .589.

He is 98th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Raleigh takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and eight RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez paces his team with a .474 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Josh Naylor is hitting .295 with 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has 28 doubles, 49 home runs and 46 walks while batting .228.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Head to Head

5/11/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/10/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/18/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/7/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/5/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/10/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

